Global Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2020-2024 with Competitive Landscape Insights Featuring Leading Players - BASF , Dow, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Akzo Nobel and Clariant

The global specialty chemicals market is predicted to reach US$900.51 billion in 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40%, over the period 2020-2024.



The factors such as growing population, expansion of oil drilling & refinery capacities, accelerating sales of packaged food, expanding urbanization and surging consumption in the automotive sector would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by price instability of crude oil, mounting concerns regarding CO2 emissions and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include enlarging construction sector, increasing demand for biodegradable products, rising demand from electronic applications and continuous research and development.

The global specialty chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of type and region. In terms of type, the global specialty chemicals market can be bifurcated into nutraceuticals & pharmaceutical ingredients, agrochemicals, food additives, construction chemicals, electronic chemicals, water treatment chemicals, polymer additives, dyes & pigments, surfactants and others.

The fastest growing regional market is the Asia Pacific due to rapid growth in the construction activities in the region, growing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, automotive, and electrical and electronics, expanding refinery capacities along with growing diversification and industrialization in economies such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and India.



Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the lockdown has halted various industrial activities and weakened the production and demand for specialty chemicals.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty chemicals market segmented on the basis of type and region.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company), Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N.V. and Clariant AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers

Specialty Chemicals Suppliers & Distributors

Raw Material Suppliers

Key End Use Industries

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Categories of Specialty Chemicals

1.3 Types of Specialty Chemical Manufacturers

1.4 Manufacturing Process of Specialty Chemicals

1.5 End-Use Industries of Specialty Chemicals

1.6 Customer Wants and Needs by Type of Specialty Chemical

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Industrial Production

2.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-Use Industry

2.3 Reduction in Demand from End-User Industries

2.3.1 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry

2.3.2 Decline in Demand from Electronics Industry

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceutical Ingredients Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceutical Ingredients Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Agrochemicals Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Agrochemicals Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Food Additives Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Food Additives Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Construction Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Construction Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Electronic Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Electronic Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 Global Polymer Additives Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.14 Global Polymer Additives Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.15 Global Dyes & Pigments Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.16 Global Dyes & Pigments Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.17 Global Surfactants Specialty Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.18 Global Surfactants Specialty Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Expansion of Oil Drilling & Refining Activities

5.1.3 Accelerating Sales of Packaged Food

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Surging Consumption in the Automotive Industry

5.1.6 Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Construction Sector

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Products

5.2.3 Rising Demand from Electronic Applications

5.2.4 Continuous Research and Development

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Price Instability of Crude Oil

5.3.2 Mounting Concerns Regarding CO2 Emissions

5.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

7.3 Evonik Industries AG

7.4 Solvay SA

7.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.6 Clariant AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qamwg7

