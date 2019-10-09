Global Specialty Enzymes Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Protease, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Protease will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Protease will reach a market size of US$54.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$426.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.; Amano Enzymes Inc.; American Laboratories, Inc.; Amicogen, Inc.; BBI Solutions; Biocatalysts Ltd.; Codexis, Inc.; Novozymes A/S; Roche CustomBiotech; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Enzymes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Specialty Enzymes Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Protease (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Protease (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Protease (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Carbohydrases (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Carbohydrases (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Carbohydrases (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Polymerases & Nucleases (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Lipase (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Lipase (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Lipase (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Research & Biotechnology (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Diagnostics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Diagnostics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Diagnostics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Specialty Applications (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Enzymes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Specialty Enzymes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Specialty Enzymes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Enzymes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Specialty Enzymes Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 56: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Specialty Enzymes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Specialty Enzymes Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Specialty Enzymes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Specialty Enzymes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Specialty Enzymes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Specialty Enzymes Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 98: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Specialty Enzymes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Specialty Enzymes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Specialty Enzymes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Specialty Enzymes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Enzymes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Specialty Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Specialty Enzymes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 146: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Specialty Enzymes Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Specialty Enzymes Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Specialty Enzymes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Specialty Enzymes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Specialty Enzymes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Specialty Enzymes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Specialty Enzymes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Specialty Enzymes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Specialty Enzymes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Enzymes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Specialty Enzymes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 185: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Specialty Enzymes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Specialty Enzymes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Specialty Enzymes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Enzymes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Specialty Enzymes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Specialty Enzymes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Specialty Enzymes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Specialty Enzymes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Specialty Enzymes Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Specialty Enzymes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Specialty Enzymes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Specialty Enzymes Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES
AMANO ENZYME
AMERICAN LABORATORIES, INC.
AMICOGEN, INC.
BBI SOLUTIONS
BIOCATALYSTS
CODEXIS
NOVOZYMES A/S
ROCHE CUSTOMBIOTECH
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
