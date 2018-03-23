Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market 2018 - Increasing Gap Between Cocoa Butter Demand & Supply is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Specialty Fats & Oils Market by Oil Type (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Coconut), Fat Type (CBE, CBR, CBS, CBI), Application (Chocolates & Confectioneries, Bakery, Dairy Products), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The specialty fats market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. The specialty oils market was valued at USD 14.67 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 21.19 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand & supply. Another growth factor can be the increase in the consumption of confectionery and processed foods. However, the several health concerns related to excessive consumption of fats & oils are expected to restrict the growth of the specialty fats & oils market in the long run. Confectionery fats are one of the major food sources of trans-fat. The consumption of trans-fatty acids is strongly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. As a result, there are more regulations on the usage of liquid oils used directly in sweet goods and icings.
One of the driving factors for the increasing use of specialty fats is their enhanced rheological properties such as viscosity, which facilitates efficient production of confectionery products. Thus, specialty fats & oils contribute significantly to the overall acceptance of confectionery products, which has led to their increased popularity in chocolate & confectionery products. Owing to the wide functionalities of specialty fats & oils in chocolates & confectioneries, this segment is projected to growth at the highest CAGR.
Based on the form of the specialty fats & oils, the liquid form of specialty fats & oils is projected to grow at a higher rate. High stability oils in the liquid form help in the efficient, fast, and smooth manufacturing of confectionery and bakery products. Products such as liquid shortenings provide excellent moisture retention in baked products such as cakes. These factors contribute to the popularity of the liquid form of specialty fats & oils.
The Asia Pacific dominated the specialty fats & oils market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the next seven years. The rising income, purchasing power, rapid growth of the middle-class population, and consumer demand for processed products present promising prospects for growth and diversification in the region's specialty fats & oils sector. The application of specialty fats is estimated to increase at a higher rate due to the demand from the chocolate & confectionery industry.
Companies such as Cargill (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Bunge (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and IOI Group (Malaysia) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of a broad product portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Specialty Fats
1.2.2 Specialty Oils
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Units Considered
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
2.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
2.5.1 Developing Economies With Emerging Middle-Income Population and Increasing Per Capita Income & Consumption
2.5.1.1 GDP (PPP), 2016
2.5.1.2 Rise in the Middle-Class Population and Income
2.5.1.3 Increase in Global Per Capita Disposable Income
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Oils Market
4.2 Specialty Fats Market Size, By Type
4.3 Specialty Oils Market Size, By Form
4.4 Asia Pacific: Specialty Oils Market, By Country & Application
4.5 Asia Pacific: Specialty Fats Market, By Country & Application
4.6 Specialty Fats Market, By Key Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7 Specialty Fats & Oils Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Specialty Fats
7.2.1 Cocoa Butter Equivalents
7.2.2 Cocoa Butter Substitutes
7.2.3 Cocoa Butter Replacers
7.2.4 Cocoa Butter Improvers
7.2.5 Dairy Fat Replacers
7.2.6 Other Specialty Fats
7.3 Specialty Oils
7.3.1 Palm Oil
7.3.2 Soybean Oil
7.3.3 Coconut Oil
7.3.4 Cotton Seed Oil
7.3.5 Rapeseed Oil
7.3.6 Other Specialty Oils
8 Specialty Fats & Oils Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chocolates & Confectioneries
8.3 Bakery Products
8.4 Processed Foods
8.5 Dairy Products
8.6 Other Applications
9 Specialty Fats & Oils Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry
9.3 Liquid
10 Specialty Fats & Oils Market, By Functionality
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Molding
10.3 Filling
10.4 Coating
10.5 Stabilizing
10.6 Texturing
10.7 Health
10.8 Other Functions
11 Brand Overview
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cargill: Socolate, Hysoc, and Cocolate
11.2.1 Socolate
11.2.2 Hysoc
11.2.3 Cocolate
11.3 Wilmar International Limited: Wilchoc, Besschoc, and Wilflakes
11.3.1 Wilchoc
11.3.2 Besschoc
11.3.3 Wilflakes
11.4 Musim Mas Holdings
11.4.1 Cbe Choco
11.4.2 Goldfiller
11.4.3 Chocoxan
12 Specialty Fats & Oils Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 UK
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.3 Ireland
12.3.4 Norway
12.3.5 Netherlands
12.3.6 Italy
12.3.7 Spain
12.3.8 Switzerland
12.3.9 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Indonesia
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Malaysia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.5.1 Middle East
12.5.2 Africa
12.5.3 South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking
13.2.1 Key Market Strategies
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Expansions & Investments
13.3.2 Acquisitions
13.3.3 New Product Launches
13.3.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Cargill
14.2 Wilmar International
14.3 Bunge
14.4 AAK AB
14.5 IoI Group
14.6 International Foodstuff Company Limited (IFFCO)
14.7 Mewah International
14.8 Musim Mas
14.9 Fuji Oil
14.10 The Nisshin Oillio Group
14.11 D&L Industries
14.12 Manildra Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ts69kj/global_specialty?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-specialty-fats--oils-market-2018---increasing-gap-between-cocoa-butter-demand--supply-is-driving-the-market-300618675.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article