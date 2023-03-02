Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report to 2027: Featuring Nutrien, Yara International, Israel Chemical and K+S Aktiengesellschaft Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Fertilizers Market By Crop Type, By Form, By Mode of Application, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Factors such as the growing demand for modern methods to boost agriculture production to feed the rapidly growing global population are driving the demand for the global specialty fertilizers market.

The nutrient of the soil is lost in a number of ways, including atmospheric losses, direct loss, leaching, and runoff losses, and they trigger eutrophication on the water surface. It damages the aquatic ecosystem. Specialty fertilizers provide the required nutrients to the soil on a regular basis and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization.



The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented into crop type, form, mode of application, technology, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on crop type, the market is fragmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others.

Cereals & grains dominate the market and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years, 2023-2027. Several kinds of cereals and grains are consumed as staples across the globe. Specialty fertilizers are used to increase crop production and lower the food security concern worldwide.



North America is expected to dominate the global specialty fertilizers market in the forecast period owing to the enhanced adoption of quality crop nutrition products in the region.

There is high demand for fertilizers that can efficiently handle the nutrient requirements of plants and supply them with nutrients at regular intervals. Also, the presence of key market players and increased awareness about the benefits of different kinds of specialty fertilizers among farmers is further driving the market demand in the region.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global specialty fertilizers market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global specialty fertilizers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global specialty fertilizer market based on crop type, form, mode of application, technology, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global specialty fertilizer market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global specialty fertilizers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global specialty fertilizers market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global specialty fertilizers market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global specialty fertilizers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Fertilizers Market



6. Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Others)

6.2.2. By Form (Dry v/s Liquid)

6.2.3. By Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil)

6.2.4. By Technology (Slow-Release, N-Stabilizers, Coated & Encapsulated, Chelated, Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook



8. Europe Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook

10. South America Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Specialty Fertilizers Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



