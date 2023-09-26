Global Specialty Malt Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Boortmalt, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, Crisp Malting, Great Western Malting Co, IREKS, & Malteurop

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Malt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty malt market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Specialty malts, including those derived from barley, wheat, rye, rice, and corn, offer unique flavor, aroma, and coloring characteristics without the need for mashing, making them a valuable ingredient in the brewing industry. These malts are distinctively light in color and rich in sugar content, often used alone or in combination with other specialty malts to achieve desired malt profiles.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry, comprehending the global specialty malt market dynamics is essential for strategic planning. Notably, product innovations such as malt-based ready-to-drink beverages and premixes are driving demand, catering to a growing preference for natural and organic malt ingredients.

The market is also benefiting from the remarkable expansion of the food and beverage sector. Increased consumer interest in craft beer and premium alcoholic beverages is a significant growth driver. Quick-service restaurants, cafes, and hotels are introducing unique domestically brewed beers and whiskeys, fueling specialty malt demand.

Moreover, specialty malts find extensive use in enhancing the flavor and color of various baked goods, including flavored bread, biscuits, cookies, and malt-infused desserts.

The introduction of malt-based ready-to-drink beverages and premixes is further propelling market growth. Additionally, factors such as rising consumer spending power and a growing preference for natural and organic malt ingredients are poised to contribute to the market's expansion.

In this dynamic landscape, understanding the intricacies of the global specialty malt market is crucial for informed strategic decisions.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global specialty malt market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global specialty malt market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global specialty malt market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global specialty malt market?
  • What is the breakup of the global specialty malt market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the global specialty malt market based on the source?
  • What is the breakup of the global specialty malt market based on the form?
  • What is the breakup of the global specialty malt market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global specialty malt market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global specialty malt market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • Boortmalt (Societe Cooperative Agricole Axereal)
  • Briess Malt & Ingredients Company
  • Crisp Malting Group Limited
  • Great Western Malting Co. (United Malt Group)
  • IREKS GmbH (J. Ruckdeschel & SOHne Gmbh & Co. Kg)
  • Malteurop Groupe S.A. (SCA VIVE)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

  • Caramelized Malt
  • Roasted Malt

Breakup by Source:

  • Wheat
  • Rye
  • Barley

Breakup by Form:

  • Dry Malt
  • Liquid Malt

Breakup by Application:

  • Brewing
  • Distilling
  • Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages
  • Baking

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

