Global Specialty Medical Chairs Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Medical Chairs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Examination Chairs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Examination Chairs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$90.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Examination Chairs will reach a market size of US$96.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$696.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Activeaid, LLC; A-dec Inc.; Danaher Corporation; DentalEZ, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA; Hill Laboratories Company; Invacare Corporation; Midmark Corporation; PlanmeCA Group; Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.







