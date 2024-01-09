Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Industry Report 2023: Packaging and Labeling Sectors to Flourish to 2025, Followed by the Food Service Segment

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, global growth in the paper industry stood at 1.5%, and it is anticipated to maintain a CAGR of 2% between 2022 to 2025. 

The 2023 edition of the report provides the most recent market information on specialty papers and paperboard. The report highlights the many and varied grades of specialty papers and paperboards, their present and future opportunities and the changing business structure across the supply chain. The study lists major specialty paper producers, subsidiaries and mills in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

What's in it for you?

  • Identifying the range of grades and applications for specialty papers
  • The present and future opportunities, focusing on those applications that are most significant and developing in the global market
  • Get market information for the specialty paper grades included in the study
  • Get an overview of the key players involved

The specialty paper and paperboard industry has experienced a turbulent period marked by increasing costs of raw materials, worldwide supply limitations and surges in demand within specific sectors and is currently grappling with an anticipated slowdown due to economic uncertainties and the pressures of a recession.

The impacts of COVID-19 and subsequent disruptions in the supply chain have forced many paper producers to struggle with supply shortages, resulting in heightened paper prices. Although pulp prices have declined somewhat, they remain higher than pre-COVID levels. Notably, the most rapid growth is projected in the packaging and labeling sector, expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 to 2025, followed closely by the food service segment at 3.0%.

This report is a valuable resource for prominent corporations, providing ongoing guidance in navigating the specialty papers and paperboard market complexities. The 2023 edition is designed to facilitate identifying and comprehending the latest developments and trends within global and regional markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. Specialty Paper Market Definition
3.1 Specialty Papers versus Commodity Papers
3.2 Scope and Definition
3.3 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Segmentation
3.4 Specialty Paper Components and Process Steps

4. Global Demand for Specialty Papers
4.1 Demand Drivers
4.2 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Demand
4.2.1 Paper and Paperboard Markets
4.2.2 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Markets

5. Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Forecast
5.1 Packaging & Labeling
5.2 Building & Construction
5.3 Food Service
5.4 Business & Communication
5.5 Industrial
5.6 Printing & Publishing
5.7 Consumer
5.8 Filter
5.9 Medical
5.10 Electrical
5.11 Security

6. Market Structure and Participants
6.1 Market Structure Overview
6.2 Raw Materials
6.3 Specialty Paper Producers
6.3.1 Regional Shares
6.3.2 Market Sectors Served
6.4 Investments and Divestments
6.5 M&A Activity
6.6 Converters of Specialty Papers and Paperboards

7. Company Directory & Profiles

