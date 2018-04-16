Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Expected to Reach $22,829 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are the raw materials used to produce specialty paper. These are the integral part of manufacturing process of paper and reduces the consumption of water and energy. It also improves the optical and functional properties of paper such as color, texture, brightness, strength, printing ability, and others during the paper manufacturing process. Some of the specialty paper chemicals include sodium hydrosulfite, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine, which are used as bleaching agents; sodium silicate, enzymes and various surfactants used in the de-inking process; and alkyl ketene dimer and alkenyl succinic anhydride used for sizing. Specialty paper has wide applications, which includes printing, labeling, and packaging in various sectors such as paper, food, textile, retail, and packaging.

The recycling of paper has gained considerable importance in the global paper industry over the past decade. The increased use of recycled paper results in an increased requirement for specialty pulp and paper chemicals. In addition, the demand for functional chemicals in various applications such as packaging, printing, and decoration is on an increase, thus driving the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.

The functional chemicals segment of specialty chemicals comprises of different types of dry-strength additives, wet-strength resins, fluorescent whitening, and sizing agents. The wide applications of specialty paper in different sectors demand different characteristics of papers related to its color, brightness, sizing, texture, and others. The use of functional chemicals has increased to meet the needs of the paper manufacturing industry, which contributes to the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. However, due to the adverse effects of chemicals on environment and human health stringent regulations are drafted over their usage in manufacturing of specialty paper, which hampers the growth of the market. In addition, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and chemicals required for paper production is expected to restrict the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. Nevertheless, specialty pulp and paper chemicals offer benefits such as improvement in productivity, reduced water, raw materials, and energy consumption that help control the overall cost of operation providing lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the use of new enzymes in the production of specialty papers is also anticipated to provide great opportunities for the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market:

The functional chemical segment is expected to be fastest growing segment, at an estimated CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The bleaching & RCF chemical segment is expected to account for the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest market share in the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

In 2016, the U.S. accounted for the largest market share growing at a CAGR of 4.1%, closely followed by China, which is growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023.

, which is growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023. LAMEA is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8%.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed more than half of the share in the global market in 2016.

The key players operating in specialty pulp and paper chemical market are AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company and Shell Chemicals.

