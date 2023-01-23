Global Specialty Silica Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9 Billion by 2028 at a 7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Silica Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Specialty Silica Market was valued at ~US$ 4 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 6 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach a market size of ~US$ 9 billion, growing at a CAGR of ~7% owing to the rising demand for rubber and paints & coatings across different end-use industries such as construction and footwear industries.



Specialty silica is widely utilized in the production of rubbers used in various industries such as footwear, automobile tires, and others. Increasing tire production in the automotive industry is one of the factors driving the growth of the specialty silica market. Global automobile production is increasing in several developed countries, increasing the demand for tire consumption.



The exponential increase in electric vehicle manufacturing presents lucrative opportunities for the tire industry, which is having a positive impact on the specialty silica market. In 2021, total electric vehicle sales reached 7.8 million units, double the figure from 2020.



The biggest challenge for the market is the high cost of colloidal silica and the growing preference of end users for lower-cost alternatives. Specialty silica showcases a cyclical behavior, with the market shifting focus to other substitutes that are much lower in price as compared to silica. It will impact player profit margins in the years to come.

