Global Specialty Silicas Markets, Products and Applications Report 2019-2025 with Profiles of 113 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 160 Companies

The global specialty silicas market is estimated at 3.9 million metric tons, valued at US$9.2 billion in 2018.

Specialty silicas, also known as synthetic amorphous silicas, are synthetic forms of silicon dioxide (SiO2). Specialty silicas currently available on the market include precipitated silica, fumed/pyrogenic silica, silica gel, and colloidal silica or silica sol. Specialty silicas can be manufactured by two methods: a thermal (vapor-phase hydrolysis) process - fumed/pyrogenic silica, and a wet process - precipitated silica and silica gel. Colloidal silicas are stable dispersions of synthetic amorphous silica in a liquid, usually water.



Precipitated silica is the driving force for specialty silicas demand growth globally, which is projected to record a robust CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2025. Fumed silica demand is forecast to register the second-fastest CAGR of 4.8%, followed by colloidal silica with a CAGR of 4.7% and silica gel growing at CAGR of 4.4% during the analysis period.



Safety of Specialty Silicas Under EFSA's Scanner for Nanoparticles

Tire Industry to be the Primary Demand Driver for Precipitated Silica

Demand for CMP Slurries in Semiconductor Manufacturing Bolstering Market for Colloidal Silica

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the following types of Specialty Silicas:

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Silica Gel

Colloidal Silica

The market for applications of Specialty Silicas explored in this report includes:

Tire Rubber

Non-tire Rubber

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Plastics

Chemicals

Agriculture & Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Paints, Coatings & Inks

Paper & Textiles

Adhesives & Sealants

Electrical & Electronics

Desiccants

Metal Casting & Refractories

Others

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Specialty Silicas or Synthetic Amorphous Silicas

1.1.1.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Specialty Silicas

1.1.1.2 Purity

1.1.1.3 Particle size

1.1.2 Manufacturing Processes for Specialty Silicas

1.1.2.1 Thermal Process

1.1.2.2 Wet Process

1.1.3 Types and Applications of Specialty Silicas

1.1.3.1 Precipitated Silica

1.1.3.1.1 Applications

1.1.3.1.1.1 Tires

1.1.3.1.1.2 Non-tire rubber

1.1.3.1.1.3 Food Products

1.1.3.1.1.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.1.3.1.1.5 Plastics

1.1.3.1.1.6 Chemicals

1.1.3.1.1.7 Agriculture & Animal Feed

1.1.3.1.1.8 Paints, Coatings & Inks

1.1.3.1.1.9 Paper & Textiles

1.1.3.1.1.10 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.3.1.1.11 Other Applications

1.1.3.2 Fumed Silica (Pyrogenic Silica)

1.1.3.2.1 Applications

1.1.3.2.1.1 Synthetic Rubber

1.1.3.2.1.2 Electric & Electronics

1.1.3.2.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.1.3.2.1.4 Plastics & Resins

1.1.3.2.1.5 Chemicals

1.1.3.2.1.6 Food & Beverages

1.1.3.2.1.7 Paints, Coatings & Inks

1.1.3.2.1.8 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.3.2.1.9 Other Applications

1.1.3.3 Silica Gel

1.1.3.3.1 Applications

1.1.3.3.1.1 Cat Litter

1.1.3.3.1.2 Desiccants

1.1.3.3.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.1.3.3.1.4 Plastics

1.1.3.3.1.5 Chemicals

1.1.3.3.1.6 Food & Beverages

1.1.3.3.1.7 Paints, Coatings & Inks

1.1.3.3.1.8 Chromatography

1.1.3.3.1.9 Pharma & Healthcare

1.1.3.3.1.10 Other Applications

1.1.3.4 Colloidal Silica (Silica Sol)

1.1.3.4.1 Applications

1.1.3.4.1.1 Metal Casting

1.1.3.4.1.2 Electronics/Semiconductors

1.1.3.4.1.3 Refractories

1.1.3.4.1.4 Construction

1.1.3.4.1.5 Chemicals

1.1.3.4.1.6 Beverages

1.1.3.4.1.7 Paints & Coatings

1.1.3.4.1.8 Paper & Textiles

1.1.3.4.1.9 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.3.4.1.10 Other Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Safety of Specialty Silicas Under EFSA's Scanner for Nanoparticles

2.2 Tire Industry to be the Primary Demand Driver for Precipitated Silica

2.2.1 Performance of Highly Dispersible Silica Surpasses Conventional Precipitated Silica

2.2.2 Silica Producers Expand Capacities in Response to Demand from Tire Industry

2.3 Demand for CMP Slurries in Semiconductor Manufacturing Bolstering Market for Colloidal Silica



4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Evonik Commenced Production of Fumed Silica at New Plant in Antwerp , Germany

, Evonik Introduced New Precipitated Silica Grades for Polymer Films

Evonik's Precipitated Silica SPHERILEX 10 PC for Use in Decorative Cosmetics

RV Technologies Partners with Tricentris for the Transformation of Used Glass in Quebec

Evonik Introduced SIPERNAT 250 PC and SIPERNAT 9000 PC Silica for use in Cosmetics

Wacker Launches Highly Hydrophobic Pyrogenic Silica for Industrial Adhesives

Nouryon Increases Surface-Modified Colloidal Silica Production Capacity at Bohus Site in Sweden

Evonik Innovates Novel Process to Produce Easy-To-Disperse Versions of Fumed Silicas

Evonik's ULTRASIL 9100 GR for Use in Truck and Bus Tires

Expansion of Madhu Silica's Precipitated Silica Production Capacity

Launch of Evonik's ACEMATT 3400 for High-Transparency clear Coatings and Soft-Touch Coatings with Smooth Surfaces

Grace Constructs New LUDOX Colloidal Silica Plant at its Worms, Germany Site

Launch of NYACOL's New Lithium Stabilized Colloidal Silica, LiSol 3

Evonik Opens a New Precipitated Silica Production Plant in South Carolina

Nouryon is the New Name of the Business Acquired by The Carlyle Group and GIC

Launch of Remet Investment Casting Materials ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Expansion of Evonik's Capacities for Refinement Fumed Silica in Rheinfelden Facility

Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Joint Venture Formed by Evonik and Wynca

Plans to Begin Commercial Production of Silica from Geothermal Fluids at Ohaaki Geothermal Power Plant

New Precipitated Silica Production Plant Opened by Industrias Qumicas del Ebro

Expansion of Evonik's Precipitated Silica Production Capacity in Turkey

Allied Silica's Precipitated Silica Business Acquired by Tata Chemicals

Clariant Launches of Sorb-It PHARMA Desiccant Bags for Bulk Pharmaceuticals

Nouryan Expands the Kromasil SFC Platform of Chromatographic Columns

Price Rise for all Solvay Silica Products Worldwide

Launch of Evonik's ULTRASIL 7800 GR for Large SUV and High Mileage All-Season Tires

Plans to Broaden Wacker's Manufacturing and R&D Capacities in China

Formac Offers Exclusive Licensing Rights on Multiple Patents for Ordered Mesoporous Silica-based Drug Delivery Technology to Grace

Cabot Corporation Breaks Ground on New Fumed Silica Facility in Carrollton, Kentucky

Launch of Thermo Fisher Scientific's New PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits

Evonik Industries Takeover Silica Business of Huber Engineered Materials

Chromatography Business of Shiseido China Acquired by Osaka Soda

Grace to Takeover Dental Silica and Defoamer Product Ranges from Evonik

J.M. Huber Corporation's Silica Business Acquired by Evonik

Broadening of Evonik's Fumed Silica Production Capacities in Antwerp

Cabot Corporation to Build New Fumed Silica Production Facility in Wuhai, China

NexSil DP7500 Series Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Nanomaterials Introduced by NYACOL

BASF Increases Silica Adsorbents Production at Nienburg Site

Wacker's Four Specialty Grades of HDK Pyrogenic Silica Exhibited at ECS 2017 in Germany

in Structure Modified Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Enhances the Anti-Fouling Performance in Cuprous Oxide-based Coatings

Evonik became One of the World's Leading Additives Suppliers for the Coatings Industry

Launch of Solvay's New Premium SW Highly Dispersible Silica at the Tire Technology Expo in Germany

Evonik Introduces a New Functional Additive to Substitute Microplastics in Cosmetics

US DOE to Offer Funds to PPG for developing AGILON Silica-based Performance Fillers

Wacker Plans to Construct New Pyrogenic Silica Production Plant in Charleston, Tennessee

Launch of ADBOND Quikset Concentrate by REMET

Wacker to Broaden Hydrophobic Silica Specialties Plant at its Burghausen Site

Solvay's New Gunsan Plant is Now Ready to Produce Highly Dispersible Silica

Start of Production in Evonik's New Precipitated Silica Plant in Brazil

PPG Expands Precipitated Silica Production Capacity at Delfzijl Plant

Grace Signs a Global License Deal to Supply Trisyl 159IE Silica to Bunge

a Global License Deal to Supply Trisyl 159IE Silica to Bunge AkzoNobel's Kromasil EternityXT 10 m Materials for Reversed Phase Chromatography

Materials for Reversed Phase Chromatography Launch of SiliaMetS E-PAK Cartridges

Solvay to add 10,000 Metric Tons of Silica Capacity to its Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois

Grace to Concentrate on its Materials Science and Production Potentials

SiliCycle Offers Cartridges to Substitute Grace Discovery Science's Chromatography Products

US DOE Offers Funds to Support Joint Project of PPG with Bridgestone for Developing Fuel Efficient Tires for Trucks and Buses

Expansion of PPG's Precipitated Silica Capacity at Louisiana Production Plant

Inauguration of Evonik's New Plant for Surface Modified AEROSIL in Yokkaichi, Japan

5.1 Global Specialty Silicas Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Specialty Silicas Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Precipitated Silica

5.1.1.2 Fumed Silica

5.1.1.3 Silica Gel

5.1.1.4 Colloidal Silica

5.2 Global Specialty Silicas Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Global Specialty Silicas Product Type Market Overview by Application

5.2.1.1 Precipitated Silica

5.2.1.2 Fumed Silica

5.2.1.3 Silica Gel

5.2.1.4 Colloidal Silica

5.2.2 Specialty Silicas Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.2.1 Tire Rubber

5.2.2.2 Non-tire Rubber

5.2.2.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.2.2.4 Plastics

5.2.2.5 Chemicals

5.2.2.6 Agriculture & Animal Feed

5.2.2.7 Food & Beverages

5.2.2.8 Paints, Coatings & Inks

5.2.2.9 Paper & Textiles

5.2.2.10 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.2.11 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.2.12 Desiccants

5.2.2.13 Metal Casting & Refractories

5.2.2.14 Other Applications



6. NORTH AMERICA



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. SOUTH AMERICA



