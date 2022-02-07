Global Spectral Sensing Market Report 2021 - New Product Developments Must Focus on Low-cost Equipment

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectral Sensing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for spectral sensing stems from its capability to provide high-quality images and cover a huge bandwidth in remote sensing applications. This expands the adoption scope of spectral sensing technology in other high-impact areas such as agriculture, surveillance, military and defence, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.



There are two types of spectral sensing technologies - multispectral sensing, covering fewer bands and is useful in space-based imagery, and hyperspectral sensing, covering a huge spectrum while not restricting to the red-green-blue region of the visible light spectrum. Spectral sensing technologies are apt replacements for conventional camera technology in applications that demand detailed information and analytics.

Spectral sensing also finds potential applications in the healthcare sector, primarily in diagnosis and tissue analysis.



Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study:

The importance of spectral sensing technology, types, and their advantages

Spectral sensing technology landscape and its applications in different industry verticals

Growth drivers and restraints that influence spectral sensing technology opportunities

Competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario

Developmental strategies of spectral sensing technology players:

Industry best practices

IP scenario and funding analysis

Growth opportunities and critical success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Spectral Sensing Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Technology Scope and Innovation Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Process and Methodology

2.4 Key Findings



3.0 Spectral Sensing Technology Landscape

3.1 Spectral Sensing Technology Overview

3.2 Market Need for Spectral Sensing and its Advantages

3.3 Multispectral Imaging Technology Overview

3.4 Multispectral Imaging Applications

3.5 Hyperspectral Imaging Technology Overview

3.6 Hyperspectral Sensors and Applications

3.7 Pharmaceutical Industry Represents a High-Impact Application Area for Hyperspectral Imaging

3.8 Automotive Industry is an Emerging Application Area for Hyperspectral Imaging

3.9 Recent Technology Developments in Spectral Sensing

3.10 Key Trends Encouraging Technology Development and Spectral Sensing Adoption



4.0 Factors Influencing Market Penetration and Spectral Sensing Adoption

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Growth Restraints

4.3 Competitive Landscape - Global

4.4 Regional Analysis Indicates Sustained R&D and High Investments are Driving Spectral Sensing Adoption

4.5 Use Case 1: Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea

4.6 Use Case 2: Leroy Seafood Group, Norway and Prediktera, Sweden

4.7 Use Case 3: Strategic Collaboration Between INSPECTRA, Spain, and Specim, Finland, Leads to Positive Results in Inspection



5.0 Industry Best Practices: Development Strategies By Key Industry Participants

5.1 Strategic Partnerships to Complement Expertise and Deliver Solutions

5.2 Strategic Partnerships Enable Development of Newer Hyperspectral Imaging Solutions

5.3 Interoperability is a Focus Area of Strategic Alliances

5.4 Strategic Partnerships for Co-Development

5.5 M&A Activities and Technology Tests for Spectral Imaging

5.6 New Product Launches Focus on Remote Sensing and Space-based Images

5.7 Patent Filings Show Trends Toward Hyperspectral Apparatus and Portable Devices

5.8 Global Patent Assessment of Spectral Imaging Technology

5.9 Commercialization and Geographic Expansion are Focus Areas for Funding and Joint Ventures



6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 Headwall Photonics, US

6.2 Specim, US

6.3 Outsight, France

6.4 Resonon, US

6.5 Applied Spectral Imaging, US



7.0 Impact of COVID-19

7.1 Research Institutes Leveraging the Potential of Hyperspectral Imaging in COVID-19 Diagnostics



8.0 Roadmap for Spectral Sensing

8.1 Advancements in Spectral Sensing Offer Opportunities to Spur Full Automation in Driverless Vehicles



9.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Alliances with Universities and Stakeholders of Emerging Markets Will Create Awareness

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: IP Scenario Must Focus on Software Advancements

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Developments Must Focus on Low-cost Equipment



11.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98mr5q

