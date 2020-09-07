Global Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443598/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Mass Spectrometry Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR



In the global Mass Spectrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 363-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Sciex LLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Digilab, Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Ocean Optics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris plc

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443598/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services

Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular

Spectroscopy Market

Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application

Trends

Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and

Applications

Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology

Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview

Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding

End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

Review of Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized

Medicine

Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices

A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS

Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen

Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major

Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass

Spectrometers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Sciex LLC (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Digilab, Inc. (US)

Extrel CMS LLC (US)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

Ocean Optics, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Rigaku Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Spectris plc (UK)

Stellar Net, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Waters Corporation (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global

Spectroscopy Market

Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy

Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization

Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy

Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance

Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth

Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications

Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas

Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological

Improvements

Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in

Future



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Accessories (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Accessories (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Accessories (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 36: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 39: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 59: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 66: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 72: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 90: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 122: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 123: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 129: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 140: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 149: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 152: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 177: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 188: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 191: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 204: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 210: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in

Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443598/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

