Global Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030
Feb 17, 2023, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- AB Sciex LLC
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Digilab, Inc.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Metrohm AG
- Ocean Optics, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Rigaku Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Spectris plc
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services
Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular
Spectroscopy Market
Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments
Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application
Trends
Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and
Applications
Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology
Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview
Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding
End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
Review of Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized
Medicine
Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices
A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS
Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen
Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major
Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass
Spectrometers
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AB Sciex LLC (US)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
Bruker Corporation (US)
Digilab, Inc. (US)
Extrel CMS LLC (US)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
JEOL Ltd. (Japan)
Metrohm AG (Switzerland)
Ocean Optics, Inc. (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Rigaku Corporation (Japan)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Spectris plc (UK)
Stellar Net, Inc. (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
Waters Corporation (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global
Spectroscopy Market
Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy
Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization
Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy
Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance
Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth
Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications
Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas
Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological
Improvements
Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in
Future
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Molecular Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Molecular Spectroscopy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Atomic Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Atomic Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Atomic Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass
Spectrometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture & Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Food by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Polymer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemicals & Polymer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy,
Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture &
Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and
Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and
Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,
Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment
and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -
Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass
Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular
Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic
Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -
Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &
Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals,
Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy
Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
