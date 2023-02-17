NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

- AB Sciex LLC

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Bruker Corporation

- Digilab, Inc.

- JEOL Ltd.

- Metrohm AG

- Ocean Optics, Inc.

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- Rigaku Corporation

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Spectris plc

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

- Waters Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services

Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular

Spectroscopy Market

Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application

Trends

Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and

Applications

Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology

Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview

Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding

End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

Review of Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized

Medicine

Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices

A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS

Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen

Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major

Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass

Spectrometers

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Sciex LLC (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Digilab, Inc. (US)

Extrel CMS LLC (US)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

Ocean Optics, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Rigaku Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Spectris plc (UK)

Stellar Net, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global

Spectroscopy Market

Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy

Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization

Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy

Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance

Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth

Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications

Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas

Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological

Improvements

Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in

Future

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Molecular Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Molecular Spectroscopy

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atomic Spectroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Atomic Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Atomic Spectroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass

Spectrometry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture & Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals & Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Polymer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemicals & Polymer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy,

Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture &

Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and

Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Spectroscopy Equipment and

Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food,

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy Equipment

and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment -

Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass

Spectrometry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Molecular

Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by Product Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic

Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals &

Polymer and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals,

Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Polymer and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy

Equipment and Accessories by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Food, Oil & Gas,

Chemicals & Polymer and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

