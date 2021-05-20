FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 5274 Companies: 72 - Players covered include Almawave S.r.l.; Avaya, Inc.; Calabrio, Inc.; CallMiner, Inc.; Clarabridge, Inc.; Genesys; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); NICE Systems Ltd.; Verint Systems, Inc.; Voci Technologies, Inc.; ZOOM International A.S. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Customer Experience Management, Call Monitoring, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Other Applications); Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications and IT, Other Industry Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Speech Analytics Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Speech Analytics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.3% share of the global Speech Analytics market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Speech Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$485.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$895.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$895.5 Million by the year 2027. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

