Global Spend Management Platform Mesh Payments, Launches ProcurePay -- The First Automated Payments Solution That Works With Any Procurement System

News provided by

Mesh Payments

11 Jul, 2023, 08:45 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mesh Payments, one of the fastest-growing global spend management platforms, announced the launch of a new enterprise-grade payment solution that closes the loop between procurement, payment and reconciliation processes to deliver an automated payments experience. Mesh ProcurePay connects to any ERP or procurement system, creating a seamless, automated workflow from PO to payment.

"Companies no longer have to suffer through manual and expensive procurement processes that lack the flexibility and real-time capabilities of modern spend management," said Oded Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh Payments. "We are excited to bring new safeguards and control to the critical payment piece of procurement and help companies save money by taking advantage of consolidated payment incentives too."

ProcurePay is the first procurement payment solution that seamlessly connects with any ERP and procurement system for unprecedented payment flexibility, improved interdepartmental collaboration, faster month-end reconciliations and enhanced compliance with embedded spend policy controls. In addition, ProcurePay is the only solution flexible enough to support a PO-driven process for both online and in-store purchases with synced virtual and Plug and Pay physical cards, ensuring buyers can pay for purchase orders in 200+ currencies in over 140 countries worldwide.

Sagi Pinhas, Senior Director of Global Procurement and Facilities for digital adoption platform leader, WalkMe, said, "Mesh's payments solution has become an integral part of our procurement process. The value it brings in terms of control, visibility, and enhanced compliance for every credit card payment is significant, and consolidating all of our credit card payment spend helps us to maximize our spend incentives too."

The launch of ProcurePay comes on the heels of 3X growth in 1H 2023 and significant new product capabilities to help companies save money and streamline finance workflows, as well as competitive customer wins across technology and financial services sectors, including several Fortune 100 companies.

ProcurePay is free for new and existing customers for the remainder of 2023 with additional pricing details to follow later this year. Learn more about Mesh Payments' procurement, expense management and spend solutions here >>>.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh is the fastest-growing spend management platform in the US and uniquely meets the needs of global companies. Finance teams rely on Mesh to power global spend, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimize finance workflows.

Mesh was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 and powers some of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Monday.com, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, and Snyk. Mesh is headquartered in New York and venture-backed by Alpha Wave, Tiger Management Global and others. For more information, visit www.meshpayments.com or follow on LinkedIn

SOURCE Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments Expands Across Europe, UK, and Asia to Support Global Enterprises with Unified Spend Management in Local Currencies

