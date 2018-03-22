Global Spend On Financial Market Data & News Topped $28BN, Strongest Growth Since 2011 - Burton-Taylor Report

"The financial market data/analysis story continues to be one of unending demand for the information and tools necessary to ensure regulatory compliance," says Douglas B. Taylor, founder & Managing Director of Burton-Taylor. "Moreover, the continued posturing of global exchanges and traditional market data vendors to serve those data demands is causing significant "hand-wringing" around the industry."

The report finds that global spend was up 3.57%, to reach USD28,480.9m, topping the 28 billion mark for the first time. On a constant currency basis, the 2017 growth was 3.27%, as FX adjustments benefited the market by about USD80m.

At 33.22%, Bloomberg increased revenue but slightly decreased market share, as did Thomson Reuters and S&P Global Market Intelligence, while FactSet Research Systems increased share to 4.45%. Of the global players, Moody's Analytics led year-on-year growth with 19.06%, part of which was due to acquisition.

Risk & Compliance users again were the fastest growing customer groups in 2017 and have now delivered a whopping 9.71% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years. Pricing, Reference & Valuation products and Portfolio Management & Analytics products were in highest demand, growing an average of 7.96% and 6.80% per year, respectively, over the same period.

The 148 page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Data/Analysis Global Share & Segment Sizing 2018 - Key Competitors 2013-17, Global Market Share 2013-17, Global Segment Sizing 2013-17, Global Product Mix 2013-17, Global User Mix 2013-17, Global Institution Mix 2013-17 report shows that Moody's Analytics (11.14%), Platts (9.62%), S&P Global Market Intelligence (9.33%) and FactSet (8.97%) delivered the highest five-year CAGR among market data/analysis or news vendors with at least USD500m in global revenue. The report also indicates that demand increased in all three regions; the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia.

