Global Spend On Financial Market Data & News Topped $30B For The First Time, Strongest Growth Since 2008 - Burton-Taylor Report

OSPREY, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending on financial market data/analysis and news broke the USD30 billion mark for the first time ever, in 2018. The 7.0% growth (5.9% constant currency) was the best single-year performance since 2008, according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.

"All three regions (Americas, EMEA, Asia) showed strong growth in 2018," says Douglas B. Taylor, founder & Managing Director of Burton-Taylor. "The combination of meeting demanding regulatory requirements and utilizing the improving ability of Artificial Intelligence to digest and interpret data has fueled an insatiable appetite for financial market information."

The report finds that global spend was up 7.0%, to reach USD30,511.3m. On a constant currency basis, the 2018 growth was 5.9%, as FX adjustments robbed the market about USD312m.

At 32.5%, Bloomberg continues to command highest revenue share and managed to increase terminal counts by over 5,000 users. Refinitiv (combined with Reuters News) delivered their best revenue performance since 2011 to maintain the industry's second position, followed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Moody's Analytics and FactSet Research Systems. Of the largest global players, Moody's Analytics led year-on-year revenue growth with 32.7%, however all but 5.1% the result of acquisition.

Risk & Compliance users have delivered the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, 9.5%. Pricing, Reference & Valuation products and Portfolio Management & Analytics products were in highest demand, growing an average of 12.2% and 8.9% per year, respectively, over the same five-year period.

The report shows that Moody's Analytics, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet and IHS Markit delivered the highest five-year CAGR (including acquisitive revenue) among market data/analysis or news vendors with at least USD500m in global revenue.

A free download of which includes extracts from the report, and the table of contents, may be requested by visiting: http://www.burton-taylor.com/research.html and inputting research sample code FINMARKET2019.

The 144 page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Data/Analysis Global Share & Segment Sizing 2019 - Key Competitors 2014-18, Global Market Share 2014-18, Global Segment Sizing 2014-18, Global Product Mix 2014-18, Global User Mix 2014-18, Global Institution Mix 2014-18 report may be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/financialreport/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are regarded as industry standard globally. Burton-Taylor clients command an estimated 80% share of global revenue in the Market Data space and include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms serving the industry and more than 30 of the most active private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

