Global Spend On Financial Market Data Totals A Record $33.2 Billion In 2020, Rising 5.9% On Demand For Pricing, Reference And Portfolio Management Data - New Burton-Taylor Report
Apr 08, 2021, 08:30 ET
LONDON and NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spending on financial market data and news continued its decade-long growth streak with revenues jumping 5.9% to a record $33.2 billion in 2020. Although real-time trading and data spending accounted for the largest share of total revenues, strong demand for Pricing, Reference and Valuation data drove spending according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.
Growth was consistent across all global regions, with market data spending in the Americas increasing by 6.8% in 2020, just slightly outpacing the 4.0% rate in EMEA while spending in Asia grew by 6.7%. Market data spend in the Americas accounted for 48.8% of the global total, with EMEA and Asia accounting for 32.4 % and 18.8% of the total, respectively.
Bloomberg extended its position as the largest global market data vendor, accounting for 33.2% of total spending in 2020, followed by Refintiv and S&P Global Market Intelligence with market shares of 19.6% and 6.2%, respectively. Morningstar reported the sharpest revenue growth in 2020, followed by Moody's Analytics and S&P.
"Strong performance amidst economic turmoil and uncertain work environments confirm that data consumption is non-discretionary, with budgets that have become somewhat inelastic," says Robert Iati, Director at Burton-Taylor. "De-centralized work environments, often dispersed to staff's homes, led providers to deliver task-specific data sets to many different locations. This led some users to consume more market data required to keep their critical daily routines as 'normal' as possible."
The influence of the COVID-19 virus was a key driver of rising spend in the Risk & Compliance user segment which reported a 8.6% increase in spending in 2020. Spending to support Financial Advisors and Traders also saw strong growth, reporting an increase of 7.6% and 7.5%, respectively. Segments reporting negative growth included both the governments and corporate financiers areas, as the slowdown in deals and regulation diminished the need for market data products and services.
The 105-page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Data/Analysis Global Share & Segment Sizing 2020 report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the website. A detailed information kit for the report can be downloaded https://burton-taylor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Information-Kit-B-T-Global-Market-Data-Analysis-5-Year-Report-1.pdf or the report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/marketdata-2021-benchmark/ or by contacting [email protected], +1 646 225-6696.
About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)
Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.
About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)
TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com
SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article