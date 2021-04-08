Global Spend On Financial Market Data Totals A Record $33.2 Billion In 2020, Rising 5.9% On Demand For Pricing, Reference And Portfolio Management Data - New Burton-Taylor Report

GLOBAL SPEND ON FINANCIAL MARKET DATA TOTALS A RECORD $33.2 BILLION IN 2020 Tweet this

Bloomberg extended its position as the largest global market data vendor, accounting for 33.2% of total spending in 2020, followed by Refintiv and S&P Global Market Intelligence with market shares of 19.6% and 6.2%, respectively. Morningstar reported the sharpest revenue growth in 2020, followed by Moody's Analytics and S&P.

"Strong performance amidst economic turmoil and uncertain work environments confirm that data consumption is non-discretionary, with budgets that have become somewhat inelastic," says Robert Iati, Director at Burton-Taylor. "De-centralized work environments, often dispersed to staff's homes, led providers to deliver task-specific data sets to many different locations. This led some users to consume more market data required to keep their critical daily routines as 'normal' as possible."

The influence of the COVID-19 virus was a key driver of rising spend in the Risk & Compliance user segment which reported a 8.6% increase in spending in 2020. Spending to support Financial Advisors and Traders also saw strong growth, reporting an increase of 7.6% and 7.5%, respectively. Segments reporting negative growth included both the governments and corporate financiers areas, as the slowdown in deals and regulation diminished the need for market data products and services.

