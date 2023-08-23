Global Sperm Bank Market Outlook 2023-2027: Rising Volume of Same-Gender Marriages Supporting Strong Market Growth

DUBLIN , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sperm Bank Market by Service, Donor Type, End User, and Region to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sperm bank market is poised to experience a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2027. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth, reflecting the evolving landscape of reproductive health and technological advancements.

Infertility disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide, fostering the demand for sperm banks. The introduction of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) has further elevated the need for sperm banks, stimulating market expansion. Concurrently, lifestyle changes, genetic disorders, exposure to harmful substances, and issues related to sperm production are projected to reinforce the growth of the global sperm bank market. Moreover, the global movement towards legalizing same-gender marriages presents a significant opportunity for the expansion of the sperm bank market in the years to come.

Heightened Awareness Regarding Sperm Banks

Initiatives like the International Sperm Count Decline Awareness Day, observed on June 30th each year, are gaining traction in their efforts to raise awareness about sperm donation. Organizations such as the World Health Organization and Cryos International, along with governmental and non-governmental entities, are actively promoting the significance of sperm donation in combating infertility. The increasing infertility rates worldwide and growing awareness about declining sperm counts among men are poised to create profitable opportunities for market growth.

Impact of Rising Obesity Rates

The escalating prevalence of obesity is a notable factor contributing to the global expansion of the sperm bank market. Statistics from the Global Obesity Observatory indicate that obesity rates among males in the United States stood at approximately 36.47%, while female obesity rates were around 38.16%. Obesity, known to reduce sperm count in males and contribute to female infertility, has spurred the demand for services like in-vitro fertilization (IVF), thereby driving the growth of sperm banks.

Fertility Tourism on the Rise

The burgeoning trend of fertility tourism is expected to drive substantial market growth in the coming years. Fertility tourism entails traveling to different countries or regions to access fertility treatments. Countries like the United States, UAE, Thailand, Italy, and Mexico, where gender selection is legally permitted in in-vitro fertilization treatments, are witnessing increased medical tourism. Additionally, countries with higher success rates in in-vitro fertilization, such as Malaysia in the Asia Pacific region, are experiencing a surge in fertility tourism.

Market Segmentation for Comprehensive Insights

The global sperm bank market is comprehensively segmented to provide a comprehensive understanding of its dynamics:

Service: The market is segmented into sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation services. Donor Type: Donor types encompass known donors and anonymous donors. End Use: The end-user classification includes in-vitro fertilization and donor insemination.

Regional Dynamics

Geographically, North America takes the lead, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Within North America, the United States stands as the largest market for sperm banks due to declining fertility rates. In 2020, the fertility rate in the United States dropped from 1.71 to 1.64 children per woman.

Sperm Bank Market Analysis by Region

North America ( United States , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( France , Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain )

( , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia )

( , , , , ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Turkey )

Prominent Market Players

Key players in the global sperm bank market include Cryo-Save AG, Fairfax Cryobank Inc, Xytex Corporation, Indian Spermtech, Seattle Sperm Bank, London Sperm Bank, Andocryos, New England Cryogenic Center, California Cryobank, and Babyquest Cryobank.

In conclusion, the global sperm bank market is set for steady growth between 2023 and 2027. This growth is propelled by factors such as increasing infertility disorders, technological advancements, evolving lifestyle patterns, and the trend of legalizing same-gender marriages. Market segmentation across various dimensions offers a comprehensive understanding of the industry dynamics. As reproductive health gains prominence and medical technologies advance, the global sperm bank market is positioned to capitalize on these trends and exhibit sustained growth.

