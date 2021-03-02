Global Sperm Bank Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis 2021-2028: Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultation, Donor Insemination, In-vitro Fertilization

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sperm Bank Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type; By Donor Type; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sperm bank market expected to reach USD 6.07 billion by 2028



The global sperm bank industry is driven by few notable factors such as rising cases of infertility among both men and women, innovations in assistive reproductive techniques, and an increasing number of infertility care centers across the globe.



Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers in the middle-income countries also boosting the industry growth.



The global sperm bank industry is fragmented based on service type, donor, end-use, and region. In terms of service type, the market is segmented sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation.



Based on the donor type, the market is classified as known and anonymous donors. The end-use segment is further divided into donor insemination and in-vitro fertilization.



Segment Highlights

The semen analysis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its use in examination of sperm count and associated complications. The market segment accounted for over 45% of the global market in 2020.

Known donor market segment accounted for over 50% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate across the forecast period owing to the several right to know your biological parent mandates in developed economies.

Based on end-use, the in-vitro fertilization market segment is projected to constitute over 95% of the market share by 2028. This can be attributed to the rising cases of miscarriages and high success rate of in-vitro fertilization.

North America sperm bank industry is expected to dominate the global market. Rising awareness among individuals about the ill-effects of infertility and the presence of robust infrastructure for sperm banking services are the factors responsible for market growth.

List of Key Players

Fairfax Cryobank Inc.

Xytex Corporation

Andocryos

Cryo-Save AG

Indian Spermtech

New England Cryogenic Center

Seattle Sperm Bank

London Sperm Bank

