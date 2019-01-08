Global Spices and Seasonings Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Spices and Seasonings in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

- Ariake Japan Company Limited

- Asenzya

- British Pepper & Spice Co., Ltd.

- B&G Foods, Inc.

- CaJohns Fiery Foods



SPICES AND SEASONINGS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Spices and Seasonings: Imparting Flavor, Aroma, and Good Health to Food in Fresh, Dried, Broken, Whole, and Powdered Form

Spices and Seasonings: Essential Building Blocks of Flavor and Taste in Food

Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Popular Flavor Trends in a Nutshell

Major Spice Producing Countries Worldwide

Leading Spice Producing Countries and the Respective Spices Grown in the Country

Onions and Dehydrated Onions: China and India Lead Global Onions Production, while the United States Dominate Dehydrated Onions

Table 1: Global Onion Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production (Tons) for China, Egypt, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mustard Seeds: Canada is the Leading Producer Worldwide

Table 2: Global Mustard Seeds Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production (Tons) for Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Ukraine, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Leading Mustard Seed Exporters and Importers Worldwide

Pepper: Vietnam Dominates Global Production, followed by India

Table 3: Global Pepper Production by Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production (KMT) for Brazil, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Black Pepper: Vietnam Overtakes India in Terms of Production

White Pepper: China is the Leading Producer Worldwide

Chili: India Continues to Remain the Largest Global Producer

Sesame Seeds: Tanzania is the Leading Producer Worldwide

Table 4: Global Sesame Seeds Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production (Tons) for China, India, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Paprika: China Dominates Global Production

Table 5: Global Paprika Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production for China, Peru, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cinnamon: Indonesia and China Lead Global Production

Table 6: Global Cinnamon Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production (Tons) for China, Indonesia, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India Leads Cumin Exports, while Guatemala Dominates Cardamom Production

Table 7: Cumin Exports from India by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports for Whole Cumin Seeds, Powdered Cumin, Cumin Oil, and Oleoresin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Table 8: Global Spices and Seasonings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: China, India, Brazil, Russia, Canada, Germany, France, USA, UK, Italy, Japan, and Spain (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India: Shaping a Flourishing Future in the Global Spice Market

Closest Contenders for India in Production and Exports of Select Spices



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Spices as Natural Ingredients with Exceptional Ability to Transform Simple Dish into a Special Cuisine Drives Healthy Market Growth

Commonly Used Spices in Ethnic Cuisine: Common Name, Botanical Name, and Part of the Plant

Flavor/Taste Profile of Select Spices and Herbs

Growing Preference for Mexican, Asian, and Middle Eastern Cuisine Benefit Demand

Bold Spices Benefit from Growing Appetite for International Cuisine with Authentic Ethnic Flavors

€˜Hot€™ is Hot

Mushrooming Ethnic Restaurants: A Key Growth Factor

Pepper: The King of Spices Sets the Tone for Growth of the Global Spice Market

Uses of Various Pepper Types

The Urgent Need to Enable Effective Maintenance of Health and Wellbeing the Natural Way: Foundation for Market Expansion

Determining the Significance of Culinary Spices and Herbs in Health Maintenance

Changing Lifestyles Drive Robust Demand for Spices with Medical Properties

Select Healing Spices and Herbs

Spices and Herbs and their Antimicrobial Components

Select Spices and their Antimicrobial Function

Herbs and Spices as Antioxidant Additives in Food Preparations

Select Spices with Anti-oxidant Properties

Antioxidant ORAC Value Comparisons of Various Spices and Other Foods

Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Demand for Various Therapeutic Spices

Table 9: Nutritional Composition of Select Spices per 100g

Spices Show the Thermogenic Way to Healthy Living

Cinnamon: Health and Wellness Benefits

Improves Insulin Sensitivity

Reduces Oxidative Stress of Metabolic Syndrome

Aids in Lowering Blood Sugar

Destroys E.Coli Microorganism

Oregano: Medical Properties and Benefits

Health Benefits of Chili

Ginger: Health and Wellness Benefits

Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness

Nausea Treatment

Garlic: The Wonder Spice of the World

Antimicrobial Action

Sprouted Garlic for Healthy Lifestyle

Anti-Cancer Properties

Prevention of Heart Diseases, Atherosclerosis, and Diabetes

The Immune Booster for AIDS

Rising Women Employment and the Resulting Preference for Convenience Cooking Boosts Consumption

Table 10: Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation€™s Women Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

Herbs and Spices Provide Sustainable Therapeutic Solution in Poultry Production and Health, Augurs Well for the Market

Burgeoning Demand from the Food Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Various Spices and Seasonings

Growing Popularity of Organic Food and Beverages Spurs Demand for Organic Spices and Seasonings

Natural Seasonings: A Booming Market

Carotenoid Pigments Content and Other Benefits Drive Demand for Paprika

Antidepressant, Antiseptic, Antioxidant and Anticonvulsant Properties Drive Demand for Saffron despite the High Cost

Extensive Application as a Flavoring Agent Drives Growth in Oleoresin Consumption

The Low Salt Trend Drive Proliferation of Salt-less and Reduced Salt Spice Mixtures

Value-Added Spices Kindles Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Spices that Aid Weight Loss

Select Spices and Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Obesity Factsheet

Table 11: Global Obesity Levels (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Obese Population for the United States, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Nigeria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spice-Based Natural Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives

Spice Oils Find Increasing Applications in Beauty, Hygiene, and Pharma Products

FLAVO DROP: A Recent Innovation in Spice World

Spice Dispensers & Mills Bundled with Spices

Paprikum Spice Grinder for Dried Spices: A Recent Innovation

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Table 12: World Population (Millions) and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2018 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 14: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 16: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Table 18: China€™s and India€™s Population (in Thousands): 1950, 2017, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Contaminated Spice Imports: A Growing Concern

Common Microorganisms Found in Spices

Table 19: Summary of Countries Reporting Outbreaks of Food-Borne Illness

Tackling the Burden of Food Borne Illnesses

Major Procurement Concerns Impede Growth Prospects for the Spices Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Spices and Herbs Become a Hot Trading Commodity

The Spice Route of Discoveries

Buying Considerations

Storing Considerations

How the Products are Used?

Popular Spices

Shelf Life of Spices and Herbs

Shelf Life of Spices and Herbs based on Plant Part from which they are Obtained: Whole Vs. Ground

Herb Vs. Spice

€œSpices€ also Includes Herbs

Spices

Herbs

Major Spices

Chili

What Makes Chilies €˜Hot€™?

Garlic

Cinnamon

Types of Cinnamon

Uses of Cinnamon

Culinary Benefits of Cinnamon

Cumin

Ginger

Pepper

Oregano

Varieties of Oregano

Mustard

Uses

Paprika

Spice Products

Spice Oils

Spice Oleoresins

Table 20: Key Properties of Spices

Uses of Spices

Post Production Process: Transport, Storage and Packaging



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition in the Marketplace Characterized by High Level of Fragmentation

McCormick and Company Inc.: The Global Market Leader

Leading Companies Worldwide by Select Product Type

Black Pepper

Paprika

Difficult Period Forecasted for Pepper Producers in the Near Term

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Health & All Natural Flavors: The New Buzz Words for Product Success

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

New Roles for Spices, Herbs, and Extracts

New Stimulating Blends of Spices and Flavors Introduced

Pairing of Spices

Research Backed Ingredients and Media Coverage: Vital for Success in the Marketplace

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Ariake Japan Company Limited (Japan)

Asenzya (USA)

British Pepper & Spice Company Limited (The United Kingdom)

B&G Foods, Inc. (USA)

CaJohns Fiery Foods (USA)

Char Crust, Inc. (USA)

Frontier Natural Products Co-op. (USA)

Fuchs North America (USA)

Golden West Specialty Foods, Inc. (USA)

Goya Foods, Inc. (USA)

Griffith Foods, Inc. (USA)

Harris Freeman & Company Inc. (USA)

Italpepe srl (Italy)

K€¢I€¢S CO. Ltd. (Japan)

McCormick & Co., Inc. (USA)

Lawry€™s (USA)

Mehran Spice & Food Industries (Pakistan)

Neptune Food Products Ltd. (Israel)

Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (USA)

Old Mansion Foods (USA)

Old World Spices & Seasonings (USA)

Oregon Spice Company (USA)

Rocky Mountain Spice Company (USA)

S&B Foods Inc. (Japan)

Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)

The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd. (The United Kingdom)

The Spice Way (USA)

Vanns Spices Ltd. (USA)

Victoria Gourmet, Inc. (USA)

WILD Flavors GmbH (Germany)

Williams Foods, Inc. (USA)

Wixon (USA)

Xcell International Corp. (USA)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Schwartz Launches New Street Food Seasonings

McCormick Gourmet Announces New Organic Global Seasonings

Fuchs North America Introduces the Oktoberfest Collection Seasonings

Colman€™s Launches Four New Meal Makers and Seasoning Blends

Schwartz Launches Brand-New Street Food Seasonings with Single-Use Sachet Designs

Cole & Mason Announces Several New Spices and Seasoning Blends

Fuchs North America Introduces the Modern Comforts Seasonings and Blends

Hidden Valley Launches New Seasoning Shaker

Frontier Co-op Introduces Turmeric Twist Blends

Fuchs North America Introduces the Island Inspirations Seasonings

Fuchs North America Introduces the South Asian Seasonings and Blends

NestlÃ© Nigeria launches Maggi Naija Pot Food Seasoning Cube

McCormick Launches 40 New Seasoning Products

Sugarmade Announces the Availability of Sriracha Seasoning Stix

Fuchs North America Introduces Summer Sensations Seasonings and Blends

Just Spices Announces the Availability of New Blends for U.S. Consumers

Pratt Guy Unveils Uncle Tub Tub Rub

S&B Foods Launches Two New Spice Paste Products

Fuchs North America Introduces African Exploration Seasonings and Blends

ITC Launches ITC Master Chef Brand Spices

J.R. Watkins€™ Staple Gourmet Spices Available in Vintage Tins Pack

S&B Foods Announces the New Flavor of Spaghetti Sauce and Spicy Sesame

Kitchen Crafted® Launches BLND„¢ Gluten-Free Seasonings

Fuchs North America Introduces the Game Day Glory III Collection of Seasonings

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Ajinomoto to Form Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Hellman€™s Partners with Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce

Palladium Partners with Spice World

ADM to Acquire Rodelle

Hot Shots Distributing Acquires the CaJohns Fiery Foods

IFF Acquires Frutarom

Kalustyan Acquires CrossRoads Spices & Seasonings

Blue Point Acquires Italian Rose Gourmet Products

Evanston Partners Acquires Southern Seasonings Inc.

Fuchs Group Acquires Bart Ingredients

The Canadian Private Investment Group Acquires Malabar



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Analysis by Product Segment

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mustard Seed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Mustard Seed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Mustard Seed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pepper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Pepper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Pepper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sesame Seed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Sesame Seed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Sesame Seed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paprika by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Paprika by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Paprika by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cinnamon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Cinnamon by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Cinnamon by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Spices and Seasonings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Other Spices and Seasonings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Spices and Seasonings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Expanding Food Industry Drives Steady Growth in Demand in the World€™s Largest Spices Market

Spices Rewrite the Joys of Cooking

Dehydrated Onion/Garlic Leads the Pack

Organic & Fresh Spices: A Promising Space

Retail and Food Service Outlets Represent Dominant End-use Sectors

Consumer Shift towards Healthier Lifestyles to Drive Demand for Health Enhancing Spices

Health Concerns among American Consumers

Spices and Herbs Offer Health Benefits

Spices and Herbs Offer Effective Solution to Cut Sodium Intake

Benefits of Natural Ingredients

Garlic Extensively Used to Avert Cardiovascular Diseases

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 45: Aging Population in the US (2017 & 2030):

Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Demand for Spicier Food Boosts Pepper Consumption

Fiery Ethnic Foods Gain Popularity

Exotic, Non-traditional Spices and Seasonings Witness Growing Preference

Expanding Hispanic Population Dictate Demand for Ethnic Spices

Seasoning Savvy

Consumers & Restaurants Embracing International Flavors Benefit Market Adoption

Asian and African Flavors Enjoy High Popularity among US Consumers

Surging Demand for Mediterranean Food

Latin American Foods Steadily Gain Ground

Trend towards Natural Flavors Spur Interest in Seasonings and Spices

America€™s Obesity Pandemic Makes Spices & Seasonings Lean and Healthy

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

Food Media Proliferation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration

Favorable Labeling Regulations Drive Demand for Gluten-Free Spices & Seasonings

Herbs and Spices

Seasonings in Foods

Seasoning Mixes

Manufacturers€™ Efforts to Specify Ingredients

Mustards Find Increasing Applications in Condiment, Sauces, and Glazes

The American Spice Trade Association

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA): Aiming to Reduce Spices and Food Borne Contamination

Competitive Landscape

McCormick: Market Leader in the US Spices and Seasonings Market

Table 46: Leading Players in the US Consumer Spice and Seasonings Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for McCormick, Small Brands, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Leading Spices and Seasonings (No Salt/Pepper) Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Goya Foods Inc., Lawry's Foods, McCormick and Co., Old Bay Co., Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Leading Spices and Seasonings (No Salt/Pepper) Brands in the US (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for 5th Season, Goya, McCormick, McCormick Gourmet, McCormick Gourmet Collection, McCormick Grill Mates, McCormick Perfect Pitch, Old Bay, Private Label, Sazon Goya, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Leading Mustard Brands in the US (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for French's, Grey Poupon, Gulden's, Heinz, Hellman's, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Landscape: Supermarkets & Grocery Stores are Primary Channels

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: The US Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: The US 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Canada: A Leading Producer and Exporter of Mustard Seeds Worldwide

Table 53: Mustard Seeds Production, Exports, and Seeded Area in Canada: 2012-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Types of Mustard Seed Produced

Table 54: Mustard Seed Production in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Type - Brown Mustard, Oriental Mustard, Unspecified, Yellow or White Mustard (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Yellow Mustard

Brown Mustard

Oriental Mustard

Domestic Use of Mustard

Competitive Landscape

Table 55: Leading Players in the Canadian Consumer Spice and Seasonings Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for McCormick, Small Brands, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Canadian Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Continued Preference for Native Spices Sustain Market Growth

Common Japanese Spices

Nanami Chili Pepper

Sansho

Yuzu

Yuzu Kosho

Momiji Oroshi

Bainiku

Processed Wasabi

Mustard

Pepper

Curry Powder

Growing Base of Health-Conscious Elderly: Major Growth Driver

Table 59: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diversification of Eating Habits Benefit Foreign Spices

Distribution Landscape for Spice Imports

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Japanese Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Rising Interest in Novel Tastes, Healthy Lifestyle, and Sustainability and Convenience Factors Drive Market Growth

Export Requirements

Value-Added Spices

Ground/Crushed Spices

Consumer-Packaged Spices

Key Trends in the European Spices Market Summarized

Trend towards Ethnic Foods

Adoption of Healthier Lifestyle

Rising Demand for Organic Products

Convenience Gains Importance

Focus on Sustainability Rises

Buyers Move towards Origin Countries

Value Addition through Local Testing and Processing of Products

Strengthening Relationship with Suppliers

Mismatch between Production and Demand

Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Various Spices

Cardamom

Table 63: Per Capita Consumption (Grams) of Cardamom in Europe for Major Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cinnamon and Cassia

Table 64: Per Capita Consumption (Grams) of Cinnamon in Europe for Major Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cumin and Coriander Seeds

Dried Ginger

Table 65: Per Capita Consumption (Grams) of Dried Ginger in Europe for Major Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pepper

Table 66: Per Capita Consumption (Grams) of Pepper in Europe for Major Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sesame Seeds

Growing Demand for Processed Foods and Ready-to-use Spice Mixtures in the EU

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Catering Sector

Brands to Spice up Europe€™s Seasonings Market

Varied Spice Formats Preferences across Europe

Millennials: Adventurous with Seasonings

Baby Boomers: Key Consumer Segment with Huge Potential

European Spices Market: Competitive Landscape

Opportunities for New Entrants

Threat of Substitution

Competition among Companies

Decreasing Buyer Power

Increasing Supplier Power

Direct Sourcing & Sustainability Gains Attention

Spice and Herbs Distribution Channels in the European Union

Brokers or Agents

Traders or Importers

Grinders or Processors

Distribution Channels for Spices and Herbs

European Regulatory Environment: An Overview

EU Reinforces Regulations on Labeling

European Quality Standards for Spices and Herbs

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 73: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Germany: Largest Consumer and Importer of Spices in the EU

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: German Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The United Kingdom: A Major Blender, Grinder, and Processor of Spices

Demand Rises for Salt-Free Spice Blends with Fewer Chemical Additives

Focus on Sustainable Sourcing

Seasonings and Condiments Manufacturing in the UK

Food Seasonings Fare Well in the UK

Health Concerns Bring Mixed Fortunes to the Seasoning Sector

Competitive Landscape

Table 79: Leading Players in the UK Consumer Spice and Seasonings Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for McCormick, Small Brands, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: The UK Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Spain: A Leading Producer of Peppers and Dry Chilies in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Spanish Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 84: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Russian Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 86: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of European Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Spices and Seasonings Market to Post Strong Growth in Developing Asian Countries

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China: A High Growth Market

US Levies Heavy Anti-Dumping Tariff on Chinese Garlic

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Bright Outlook Projected for the Indian Spices and Seasonings Market

India: The €˜Land of Spices€™ Continues to be the €˜Spice Bowl€™ of the World

Historical Significance of Indian Spices

Spice Cultivating States in India

Table 96: Pepper Production in India by State (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Karnataka, Kerala, Plains/Lowlands, and Tamil Nadu (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Major Spices Growing States in India by Spice Variety

Type/Variety of Sesame Seeds Harvested in Select States of India

Huge Demand for Indian Spices across the World

Increase in Prices of Fresh Onions Benefit Demand for Dehydrated Onions

Focus on Sustainability Rises in the Indian Spices Market

Sustainable Spices Initiative (SSI)

Spices Board Dons a Vital Role in Uplifting the Indian Spice Industry

A Snapshot of Select Spices Managed by the Spices Board

Codex Alimentarius Commission

Regulatory Environment

New Standards for Spices

Indian Spices Board Considers New Measures to Face Competition from Vietnam

India Promotes R&D Projects to Develop Value-Addition Techniques

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Indian Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Indonesia

Indonesian Exports of Select Spices by Main Destinations

Table 99: Pepper Production in Indonesia by Area (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Bangka, Kalimantan, Lampung, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysia

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

Table 100: Pepper Production in Vietnam by Region (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Ba Ria Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Dong Nai, Gia Lai, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Nigeria: One of the Major Exporters of Sesame Seeds

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Spices and Seasonings: A Key Component of Latin American Cuisines

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Spices & Seasonings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Dehydrated Onion/Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Sesame Seed, Paprika, Cinnamon, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Table 112: Pepper Production in Brazil by Area (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Bahia, EspÃ­rito Santo, ParÃ¡, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 115: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Spices & Seasonings Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 154 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 170) The United States (54) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (63) - France (4) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (4) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East (3) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

