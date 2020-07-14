Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market (2018 to 2028) - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing trial units for scs placements, advancements in spine therapies and new stimulation designs will be developed in the near future such as pseudorandom burst stimulation.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.1.2 Increasing trial units for SCS placements

3.1.3 Advancements in spine therapies

3.1.4 New stimulation designs will be developed in the near future such as pseudorandom burst stimulation

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Application

4.1 Arachnoiditis or lumbar adhesive Arachnoiditis

4.1.1 Arachnoiditis or lumbar adhesive Arachnoiditis Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

4.2.1 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

4.3.1 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

4.4.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.5 Multiple Back Operations

4.5.1 Multiple Back Operations Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.6 Ischemic Limb Pain

4.6.1 Ischemic Limb Pain Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.7 Unsuccessful Disk Surgery

4.7.1 Unsuccessful Disk Surgery Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.8 Other Applications

4.8.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Product

5.1 Non-Rechargeable

5.1.1 Non-Rechargeable Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Rechargeable

5.2.1 Rechargeable Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By End User

6.1 Ambulatory Surgical Units

6.1.1 Ambulatory Surgical Units Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Clinics

6.2.1 Clinics Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Hospitals

6.3.1 Hospitals Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 Japan

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Boston Scientific Corp.

9.2 Codman & Shurtleff, Inc

9.3 IntraPace, Inc

9.4 Medtronic Private Limited Company

9.5 Neuronetics, Inc.

9.6 Nevro Corp

9.7 Nuvectra Corporation

9.8 Saluda Medical PTY Limited

9.9 St Jude Medical LLC

9.10 Stimwave

9.11 Mainstay Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgg1gh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

