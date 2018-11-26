Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Forecast Report 2017-2026 Featuring Biogen, Roche, Novartis & Cytokinetics
The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Global Forecast by Countries, Drugs, and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spinal muscular atrophy market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.
Spinal muscular atrophy is a disease that causes muscle weakness which mostly appears in newborn children. Spinal muscular atrophy disease incidence of approximately 1 in 10,000 newborns and a prevalence of approximately 1 to 2 per 100,000 persons, globally. Spinal muscular atrophy is basically 4 types - Type 1, Type 2, Type 3 and type 4. Most patients suffer from Spinal muscular atrophy type 1. According to this research Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.29 percent in future. This double-digit growth rate will happen due to the expected launch of new drugs, better reimbursement options and a decline in drugs prices.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1 develop in less than 6 months of new born children in which patients are not in a position to sit in their lifetime and normally they die within 6 months. In spinal muscular atrophy type 2, patients can sit but cannot walk. Type 2 is developed between 6-18 months of the new born children. Spinal muscular atrophy Type 3 patients can sit and walk and it developed when children age is less than 18 months. Spinal muscular atrophy Type 4 can develop during adulthood.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market New Drugs are expected to launch in recent years
At present only Biogen's Spinraza is approved for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy patients in the various parts of the globe such as United States, Europe, and Japan etc. Other companies are also working for new drugs development and they hope to enter in the marketplace very soon as their drugs are in Phase III clinical trials.
By Country - Market Segmentation
Spinal muscular atrophy market by country has been segmented into the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan. United States is a leading marketplace due to increasing number of treated Patients, favorable reimbursement policies and increase in healthcare expenditure.
By Total & Treated Patients - Population Segmentation
Spinal muscular atrophy Total & Treated Patients by country has been segmented into the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan. United States is dominating in the treated SMA patients globally.
By Drugs - Market Segmentation
The studies the spinal muscular atrophy six drugs (Spinraza, AVXS-101, CK2127107, RG7916, Olesoxime & LMI070) details with present and estimated global sales.
The Report has been analyzed from 9 Major Viewpoints
1. Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (Present & Forecast)
2. Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Share, Patients Share, Treated Patients Share (Present & Forecast)
3. Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (Present & Forecast)
4. Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Population (Present & Forecast)
5. Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treated Patients Population (Present & Forecast)
6. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs Sales (Present & Forecast)
7. Global - Clinical Study on Spinal Muscular Atrophy & Drugs Pipeline
8. Growth Drivers and Challenges
9. Key Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies Initiatives and Financial Insight
Country Covered in this Report
- United States
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Drugs Details Covered in this Report
- Spinraza
- AVXS-101
- CK2127107
- RG7916
- Olesoxime
- LMI070
Company Covered in this Report
- Biogen Inc.
- Roche AG
- Novartis AG
- Cytokinetics Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Currency Conversion
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market and Patients Analysis
4.1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market
4.2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patient Numbers
4.3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treated Patient Number
5. Share Analysis - Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy
5.1 Country Market Share
5.2 Patients Population Share
5.3 Treated Patients Share
6. United States
7. United Kingdom
8. Germany
9. Italy - Spinal Muscular Atrophy
10. France - Spinal Muscular Atrophy
11. Spain
12. Japan
13. Drugs Sales - Spinal Muscular Atrophy
13.1 Spinraza
13.2 AVXS-101
13.3 CK2127107
13.4 RG7916
13.5 Olesoxime
13.6 LMI070
14. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Study Status Analysis
14.1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Clinical Study
14.2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs Development Pipeline
15. Growth Drivers
15.1 Increasing Funding for Research & Development
15.2 Biogen Access Programs
16. Challenges
16.1 High Treatment Cost
16.2 Common Side Effects
17. Biogen Inc.
18. Novartis AG
19. Roche Holding AG
20. Cytokinetics, Inc.
