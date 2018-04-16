NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Spiral Classifier



Spiral classifiers, also known as screw spiral classifiers, are used in mineral processing to segregate fine materials from coarse materials effectively to deliver refined minerals.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372344



Technavio's analysts forecast the global spiral classifier market will post a revenue of more than USD 1230 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spiral classifier market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Spiral Classifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• K.C.P. Sugar and Industries Corporation

• Binder+Co

• FLSmidth

• Metofabrik

• Henan Bailing Machinery

• MBMM



Market driver

• Higher adoption of electric vehicles driving demand for cobalt

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Uncertain future of mine owners increasing operational challenges

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing popularity of REFLUX Classifier technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372344



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-spiral-classifier-market-will-post-a-revenue-of-more-than-usd-1230-million-by-2022-300630499.html