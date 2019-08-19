Global Spoolable Pipes Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2027: Advanced Property of Spoolable Pipes & New Discoveries of Offshore Oil & Gas Fields
Aug 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spoolable Pipes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Spoolable Pipes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in production of oil & gas, advanced property of spoolable pipes as compare to conventional ones, and new discoveries of offshore oil & gas fields.
Scope of the Report
- By the Type, the market is segmented into conventional steel forgings, and custom steel forgings.
- With respect to the Product Type, the market is bifurcated into reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP), and spoolable composite pipe (SCP).
- Based on the Reinforcement Type, the market is fragmented into hybrid reinforcement, steel reinforcement, and fiber reinforcement. The Fiber Reinforcement is further sub-segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others. The others are further more sub-classified into aramid, and polyester.
- On the basis of the Diameter Type, the market is classified into large diameter, and small diameter.
- The Matrix Type, market is segmented into thermosets, and thermoplastics.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is divided into indirect, and direct.
- With respect to the Application, the market is segregated into mining, water, onshore, downhole, and offshore. The OnShore is further sub-segmented into disposal lines, injection lines, and production and gathering lines. The Downhole is further sub-classified into directional drilling, well intervention, and other onshores. The Downhole is further divided into directional drilling, well intervention, and other downholes. The OffShore is further sub-divided into velocity, strings, choke & kill lines, subsea flowlines, jumpers, and other offshores.
- The End user, market is divided into drilling contractor, EPC contractor, operator, and other end users.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in production of oil & gas
3.1.2 Advanced Property of Spoolable Pipes as Compare to Conventional Ones
3.1.3 New Discoveries of Offshore Oil & Gas Fields
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Type
4.1 Conventional Steel Forgings
4.2 Custom Steel Forgings
5 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Product Type
5.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)
5.2 Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP)
6 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Reinforcement Type
6.1 Hybrid Reinforcement
6.2 Steel Reinforcement
6.3 Fiber Reinforcement
6.3.1 Carbon Fiber
6.3.2 Glass Fiber
6.3.3 Other Fiber Reinforcements
6.3.3.1 Aramid
6.3.3.2 Polyester
7 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Diameter Type
7.1 Large Diameter
7.2 Small Diameter
8 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Matrix Type
8.1 Thermosets
8.2 Thermoplastics
9 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Indirect
9.2 Direct
10 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Application
10.1 Mining
10.2 Water
10.3 OnShore
10.3.1 Disposal Lines
10.3.2 Injection Lines
10.3.3 Production and Gathering Lines
10.3.4 Other Onshores
10.4 Downhole
10.4.1 Directional Drilling
10.4.2 Well Intervention
10.4.3 Other Downholes
10.5 OffShore
10.5.1 Velocity Strings
10.5.2 Choke & Kill Lines
10.5.3 Subsea Flowlines
10.5.4 Jumpers
10.5.5 Other OffShores
11 Spoolable Pipes Market, By End User
11.1 Drilling Contractor
11.2 EPC Contractor
11.3 Operator
11.4 Other End Users
12 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 SMARTPIPE TECHNOLOGIES
14.2 Shawcor Limited
14.3 Polyflow, LLC
14.4 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GMBH
14.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc.
14.6 Magma Global Ltd.
14.7 Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.
14.8 FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (L.L.C.)
14.9 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.
14.10 FLEXPIPE INC.
14.11 Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co., LTD.
14.12 Airborne Oil & Gas BV
14.13 Aerosun Corporation
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Region, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 2 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Type, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 3 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Conventional Steel Forgings, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 4 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Custom Steel Forgings, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 5 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Product Type, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 6 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP), Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 7 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP), Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 8 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Reinforcement Type, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 9 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Hybrid Reinforcement, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 10 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Steel Reinforcement, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 11 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Fiber Reinforcement, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 12 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Carbon Fiber, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 13 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Glass Fiber, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 14 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Other Fiber Reinforcements, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 15 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Diameter Type, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 16 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Large Diameter, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 17 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Small Diameter, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 18 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Matrix Type, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 19 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Thermosets, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 20 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Thermoplastics, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 21 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Distribution Channel, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 22 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Indirect, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 23 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Direct, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 24 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Application, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 25 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Mining, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 26 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Water, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 27 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By OnShore, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 28 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Disposal Lines, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 29 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Injection Lines, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 30 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Production and Gathering Lines, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 31 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Other Onshores, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 32 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Downhole, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 33 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Directional Drilling, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 34 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Well Intervention, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 35 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Other Downholes, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 36 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By OffShore, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 37 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Velocity Strings, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 38 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Choke & Kill Lines, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 39 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Subsea Flowlines, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 40 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Jumpers, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 41 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Other OffShores, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 42 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By End User, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 43 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Drilling Contractor, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 44 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By EPC Contractor, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 45 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Operator, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
Table 46 Global Spoolable Pipes Market By Other End Users, Market Forecast (2015-2027) (US$ MN)
NOTE: Tables for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World are represented in the same manner above.
Companies Mentioned
- SMARTPIPE TECHNOLOGIES
- Shawcor Limited
- Polyflow, LLC
- PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GMBH
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Magma Global Ltd.
- Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.
- FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (L.L.C.)
- Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.
- FLEXPIPE INC.
- Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co., LTD.
- Airborne Oil & Gas BV
- Aerosun Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25d7sz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article