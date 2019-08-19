Global Spoolable Pipes Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2027: Advanced Property of Spoolable Pipes & New Discoveries of Offshore Oil & Gas Fields

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spoolable Pipes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spoolable Pipes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in production of oil & gas, advanced property of spoolable pipes as compare to conventional ones, and new discoveries of offshore oil & gas fields.

Scope of the Report

By the Type, the market is segmented into conventional steel forgings, and custom steel forgings.

With respect to the Product Type, the market is bifurcated into reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP), and spoolable composite pipe (SCP).

Based on the Reinforcement Type, the market is fragmented into hybrid reinforcement, steel reinforcement, and fiber reinforcement. The Fiber Reinforcement is further sub-segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others. The others are further more sub-classified into aramid, and polyester.

On the basis of the Diameter Type, the market is classified into large diameter, and small diameter.

The Matrix Type, market is segmented into thermosets, and thermoplastics.

By Distribution Channel, the market is divided into indirect, and direct.

With respect to the Application, the market is segregated into mining, water, onshore, downhole, and offshore. The OnShore is further sub-segmented into disposal lines, injection lines, and production and gathering lines. The Downhole is further sub-classified into directional drilling, well intervention, and other onshores. The Downhole is further divided into directional drilling, well intervention, and other downholes. The OffShore is further sub-divided into velocity, strings, choke & kill lines, subsea flowlines, jumpers, and other offshores.

The End user, market is divided into drilling contractor, EPC contractor, operator, and other end users.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in production of oil & gas

3.1.2 Advanced Property of Spoolable Pipes as Compare to Conventional Ones

3.1.3 New Discoveries of Offshore Oil & Gas Fields

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Type

4.1 Conventional Steel Forgings

4.2 Custom Steel Forgings



5 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Product Type

5.1 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

5.2 Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP)



6 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Reinforcement Type

6.1 Hybrid Reinforcement

6.2 Steel Reinforcement

6.3 Fiber Reinforcement

6.3.1 Carbon Fiber

6.3.2 Glass Fiber

6.3.3 Other Fiber Reinforcements

6.3.3.1 Aramid

6.3.3.2 Polyester



7 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Diameter Type

7.1 Large Diameter

7.2 Small Diameter



8 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Matrix Type

8.1 Thermosets

8.2 Thermoplastics



9 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Indirect

9.2 Direct



10 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Application

10.1 Mining

10.2 Water

10.3 OnShore

10.3.1 Disposal Lines

10.3.2 Injection Lines

10.3.3 Production and Gathering Lines

10.3.4 Other Onshores

10.4 Downhole

10.4.1 Directional Drilling

10.4.2 Well Intervention

10.4.3 Other Downholes

10.5 OffShore

10.5.1 Velocity Strings

10.5.2 Choke & Kill Lines

10.5.3 Subsea Flowlines

10.5.4 Jumpers

10.5.5 Other OffShores



11 Spoolable Pipes Market, By End User

11.1 Drilling Contractor

11.2 EPC Contractor

11.3 Operator

11.4 Other End Users



12 Spoolable Pipes Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 SMARTPIPE TECHNOLOGIES

14.2 Shawcor Limited

14.3 Polyflow, LLC

14.4 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GMBH

14.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

14.6 Magma Global Ltd.

14.7 Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.

14.8 FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (L.L.C.)

14.9 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

14.10 FLEXPIPE INC.

14.11 Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co., LTD.

14.12 Airborne Oil & Gas BV

14.13 Aerosun Corporation



