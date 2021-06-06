Global Sports Betting Market to grow over $ 134 Billion during 2020-2024 | Digital Revolution to boost growth | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ongoing digital revolution.

The sports betting market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing commercialization of sports events as one of the prime reasons driving the sports betting market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The sports betting market covers the following areas:

Sports Betting Market Sizing

Sports Betting Market Forecast

Sports Betting Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc

bet365

Churchill Downs Inc.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

GVC Holdings Plc

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

The Stars Group Inc.

Webis Holdings Plc

William Hill Plc



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

