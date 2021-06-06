Global Sports Betting Market to grow over $ 134 Billion during 2020-2024 | Digital Revolution to boost growth | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 05:25 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports betting market is poised to grow by USD 134.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report on the sports betting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ongoing digital revolution.
The sports betting market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing commercialization of sports events as one of the prime reasons driving the sports betting market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sports betting market covers the following areas:
Sports Betting Market Sizing
Sports Betting Market Forecast
Sports Betting Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365
- Churchill Downs Inc.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- GVC Holdings Plc
- Kindred Group Plc
- Sportech Plc
- The Stars Group Inc.
- Webis Holdings Plc
- William Hill Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
