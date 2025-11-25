Global Sports Capital Partners Makes Historic Investment in México's Liga de Fútbol Americano

GSCP commits long-term growth capital and deep operational expertise to harness and grow México's extraordinary passion for American football

First ever U.S. private equity investment in a Mexican sports league

Follows acquisition of LFA OSOS Monterrey franchise by Ryan Kalil, Blake Griffin and at least eight other current and former NFL players and coaches

LFA provides unique platform to recruit and develop professional talent from Mexico and Latin America

NEW YORK and MÉXICO CITY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sports Capital Partners, L.P. ("GSCP") today announces a substantial commitment to invest in Liga de Fútbol Americano ("LFA"), México's premier professional American football league. GSCP will provide growth capital to the LFA for at least seven years to expand American football and Women's Flag Football in México, where 40 million people are already deeply engaged with the sports. The combined investment of LFA franchise owners and GSCP is expected to total more than US$100 million over the next seven years.

México is the NFL's largest international market, and American football is one of the most popular sports in México, having been played in the country at the major university level for more than 80 years. The LFA comprises eight professional franchises in México, with plans to expand. The owners of LFA franchises have collectively invested tens of millions of dollars over the last decade. Earlier this year, former NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin led a group of U.S. current and former professional athletes – which also includes NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle – in acquiring a majority stake in OSOS Monterrey.

All eight LFA franchises have associated Women's Flag Football teams. The sport is set to make its Olympic debut for men and women at LA28, with México's national Women's Flag Football team the reigning World Games champion. Women's Flag Football is played by over 3 million people globally and its popularity is rapidly growing, with the number of girls participating in high school flag football in the U.S. more than doubling last year.

GSCP will have full responsibility for the day-to-day management of the LFA. The firm's investment and operational know-how will drive the commercial growth of the LFA, creating more opportunities for players, higher-quality franchises and a more immersive gameday and viewing experience for fans. GSCP will oversee the introduction of additional franchises and onboarding of new high-profile owners and investors, while investing in media production and distribution, marketing and merchandising, and fan engagement initiatives across México, the U.S. and beyond. GSCP, Kalil and Griffin have received strong interest from several prominent Mexican business leaders and family offices, as well as additional current and former NFL players, in investing in the LFA and forming new franchise ownership groups.

GSCP and the LFA will also invest in community-building programs to ensure the economic and social benefits of a more robust American football ecosystem are felt across México. Together, they will create clearer pathways for young men and women to participate in the sport, from early age through to professional competition.

Michael MacDougall, Founder and Managing Partner of GSCP, said: "This is more than an investment in a league; it's an investment in the future of México and in the growth of American football as a global game. We founded GSCP to unlock unique value in undervalued sports assets, while ensuring the positive cultural impact of any sport we touch is felt at the grassroots level. The LFA has all the right ingredients: a huge base of incredible fans, committed local ownership and big ambitions to grow. I want to thank the LFA's franchise owners for sharing our vision and coming together to make this transformative deal possible. We look forward to providing long-term capital, hands-on operational capability and a powerful network to take the LFA to the next level."

Ryan Kalil and Blake Griffin, co-owners of OSOS Monterrey, said: "When we invested in Osos Monterrey, we saw firsthand how deep the love for football runs in México. What began as a bold initiative in Monterrey has become a successful proof of concept that shows there's room for more football. With Michael and the GSCP team now involved, we're helping expand that success across the LFA. We're also in active conversations with other current and former NFL players who share our belief in growing the game globally and building something authentic, sustainable, and deeply rooted in México."

Vinson & Elkins, L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to GSCP in the U.S. and Bufete Robles Miaja, S.C. is serving as legal counsel to GSCP in México.

About Global Sports Capital Partners

Global Sports Capital Partners, L.P. ("GSCP") was founded by Michael MacDougall, a former senior partner of global private equity firm TPG, who has more than 25 years of private equity experience. In forming GSCP, he has partnered with several former senior executives of TPG and leading operating executives across sports, media and consumer marketing.

Collectively, GSCP's senior team has more than 75 years of private equity investing experience. They bring deep operational expertise and vast experience in building valuable, sustainable businesses. GSCP aims to identify undervalued opportunities across sports, unlocking differentiated value by delivering innovation and impact alongside strong financial returns.

GSCP is forming an advisory board for the LFA, whose initial members include Tony Vinciquerra. Vinciquerra is Non-Executive Chairman and former CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment and former Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of DirecTV and previously served on the Board of Directors of Univision. Vinciquerra and several prominent Mexican business leaders and family offices are investing alongside GSCP. https://www.globalsportscp.com/

About Liga de Fútbol Americano

The Liga de Fútbol Americano (LFA) is México's premier professional American football league. Founded in 2016, the LFA currently comprises eight professional franchises, leveraging México's long history of major university football and the country's strong and growing passion for the sport.

The league has become a driving force in popularizing American football in México, showcasing elite talent from México and abroad and delivering high-energy competition to its passionate fan base. With iconic rivalries, standout performances and a commitment to expansion, the LFA is solidifying its role at the heart of American football in México. The LFA is focused on further growing the sport by investing in the competition and nurturing homegrown talent across men's, women's and youth sports.

LFA teams play gridiron football, competing in a regular season of eight games before moving to semi-final playoffs and then the México Bowl (or "Tazon Mexico"). The league typically runs during the spring and summer months. The draft for the 2026 season will be held in January 2026 and the season will take place in Spring 2026.

Current LFA franchises are Arcángeles (Puebla), Caudillos (Chihuahua), Dinos (Saltillo), Gallos Negros (Querétaro), Mexicas (México City), OSOS (Monterrey), Raptors (México City) and Reyes (Guadalajara).

The LFA and the franchise owners seek in everything they do to grow the sport of American football in México by:

Investing in the competition, including franchise management, marketing, production, distribution, merchandising and fan experience

Focusing on community-building and youth sport, creating more opportunities for young talent to play competitive sports

Providing a path for Mexican players to pursue American football professionally, while creating opportunities for international players to play professionally in México

Further growing Women's Flag Football, where México is a leader and current World Games champion https://lfa.mx/

About Ryan Kalil

Ryan Kalil, a 13-year NFL veteran and former All-Pro, is of Lebanese and Mexican descent, with family roots in Sonoyta, Sonora, México. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl center, Kalil was selected 59th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft after a standout career at USC. During his college years, he captained two national championship teams, and later appeared on the NFL's Top 100 Players list three times. After retiring from football, Kalil transitioned into a second career as a film and television producer, co-founding Mortal Media, a Los Angeles-based production company, with his partner Blake Griffin. Kalil is a committed supporter of New Story, a nonprofit actively building homes for families in need in México. Additionally, Kalil is a founding investor in Angel City FC of the NWSL, one of the most valuable women's sports team in the world.

About Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is a 14-year NBA veteran with six NBA All-Star appearances and the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year under his belt. The former Slam Dunk Champion has cultivated a reputation for his business acumen and investing prowess and appeared on the cover of the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30. Griffin has also become well known for his impressive comedic timing across various guest roles in film and television. He founded Mortal Media, a Los Angeles- based film and television production company, in 2016 with his partner Ryan Kalil. He currently serves as an in-studio analyst for Amazon Prime Video's NBA On Prime.

