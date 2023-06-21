Global Sports Fishing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices Drives Healthy Market Growth

21 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Fishing Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sports Fishing Equipment estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Rods, Reels, & Poles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lures, Flies, & Baits segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Sports Fishing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
