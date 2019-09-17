Global Sports Headphones Market to Reach Revenues of Over $5 Billion by 2024- Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Sports Headphones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the global sports headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% with in-ear sports headphones segment expected to dominate the global revenues during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

North America is expected to add over $1 billion to the sports headphones market from 2018 to 2024. In terms of distribution, the online channels segment accounted for 83% of sports headphones sales, of which direct-to-consumer stores constituted over 80% in 2018, and OEMs' online portals accounted for 12% share. With more than 25,150 fitness clubs and the total membership of over 22 million in 2018, the APAC hosts the leading 14 fitness industries, thereby offering high opportunities for vendors. The introduction of smart headphones, which are built with the latest technology including water resistance, noise cancellation, HD and Blu-ray sound format, 3D surround sound, storage capacity, is expected to take the sports headphones market to the next level. As smartwatches and other wearables are offering new perspectives, their adoption rates have fueled market opportunities for smart hearables such as sports headphones. APAC is witnessing revenue growth due to higher unit sales, including the sale of lower priced models from unidentified vendors

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, technology, features, distribution channel, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 27 other vendors.

Sports Headphones Market – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by product types, technology, features, distribution channel, and geography

The global in-ear sports headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2018−2024.

The availability of certain advanced features, including sound transparency, ambient noise control, speech elevation, and gesture recognition is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. True wireless models have been positioned a notch high above standard wireless headphones as they have capabilities to provide users better hearing experience and high controls over surrounding sound and boast better fit and innovative features.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

In-ear

Over-ear

Market Segmentation by Technology

Wired

Wireless

True Wireless

Market Segmentation by Features

Smart

Non-smart

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail

On-line

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Sports Headphones Market– Dynamics

The headphones market witnessed a major shift after the launch of Apple's truly wireless headphones, AirPods, at the end of 2016. Several market vendors have launched true wireless headphones with advanced functionalities. The launch of earphones with the Ingress Protection Rating (IPX) certification is further increasing the popularity of the sports headphones market.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Maximization of Audio Quality and Features

Transition to Hearables in the Connected Environment

Adoption of Modern and Advanced Technology for Product Enhancements

Innovations in Audio Technology and Headphone Manufacturing

Sports Headphones Market –Geography

Europe has been central to several innovations in the headphones market. The consumers in Europe are showing keen interest in the adoption of paid digital audio subscriptions. They are also actively engaged in fitness and sports activities. Therefore, these trends are expected to develop opportunities for high sales of headphones as essential accessories to stream the user's favorite music, underpinning the sales of sports headphones with features.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Nordic



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

MEA

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Samsung

Sony

Sennheiser

Other vendors include Anker Innovations, Apple, Audio-Technica, Bang & Olufsen, Boat, Bragi, Cowin, Creative, Denon, GoNoise, Huawei, Jabra, Jaybird, Bose, Jays, JLab, Motorola Mobility (Lenovo), Philips, Pioneer, Plantronics, Skullcandy, SOL REPUBLIC, Toshiba, Under Armour, Urbanista, Xiaomi and Zound Industries.

