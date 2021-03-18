Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Report 2021 with Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks is projected to exceed US$ 90 billion by 2022, driven by the convergence of sports nutritional diets and general health and wellness diets.
The growing awareness over the importance of protein, carbohydrates and vitamins for everyday health and wellness and not just for athletes is a key factor driving the convergence trend.
Apart from non-athlete consumption of sports nutrition foods and drinks, growth in the traditional consumer sector is expected to come from increased participation in sports activities for recreation and fitness purposes. Among high endurance athletes and body builders, demand is especially expected to benefit from the growing awareness over the important role played by nutrition in performance enhancement. Future growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by its reputation as a sports loving nation. Latin America and Asia-Pacific represent the fastest growing markets driven by strong economic growth; rising standard of living; improving disposable incomes; shift towards healthy lifestyles and increased consumption of sports food among women, teenagers, college students and older individuals; growing government focus on developing and encouraging sports; and Asia's rapid emergence as the ultimate destination for sports tourism.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic
- Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands
- Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices
- Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude
- Product Overview and Scope
- Sports and Energy Foods
- Sports and Energy Drinks
- Major Ingredients and their Attributes
- Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Sports Nutrition
- Market Outlook
- Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market
- Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue
- Developing Markets Drive Market Growth
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Challenges
- COMPETITION
- Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands' Space
- Competition in Sports Drinks Market
- Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial Startups
- Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks
- Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market
- Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues
- Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated Developing Countries
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
- Shift towards Personalization & Customization
- More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
- Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
- Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
- Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain
- Immune Health Products Gain Traction
- Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
- Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
- Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
- Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
- Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
- Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
- Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
- Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
- Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
- Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
- Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
- The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
- Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
- Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
- Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
- Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
- Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
- Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
- Nootropic Energy
- Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
- Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
- Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
- Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend
- Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
- Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout
- With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
- Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19
- Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
- Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning population
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Renewed Focus on Physical Fitness Elevates Demand
- Consumers Demand Sugar-Free Products, Clean Labels, and Innovative Ingredients
- Major Trends in the US Sports Nutrition Market
- Adoption among Casual Exercisers
- Brands Gear Up to Target Mass Consumer
- Strong Focus on Protein
- Female Sports Nutrition Presents Big Opportunity
- New Sports Nutrition Technologies
- Convergence of Food and Sports Nutrition Products Benefit Market Expansion
- Growing Adoption by Mainstream Consumers
- Expanding User Base Drive Growth for Nutrition Bars
- Transition from Synthetic to Natural Ingredients Drives Demand for Herbal and Natural Products
- Emerging Popularity of Nutritional and Performance Drinks as Popular Meal Option Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Demand from Non-Traditional Users Drive Market Growth for Sports Drinks
- Despite Looming Health Concerns, Demand for Energy Drinks Continue to Grow
- Young Busy Moms: The New Age Consumers for Energy Drinks
- Competition
- CANADA
- Market Overview
- Energy Drinks: Regulatory Scenario
- Market Analytics
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Growing Base of Health-Conscious Elderly Drive Demand
- Sports Drinks Face Intense Competition from Functional Drinks
- Competition
- EXHIBIT 16: Market Share of Leading Sports Nutrition Companies in Japan (2020)
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- Market Overview
- Sports Drinks Segment Set to Post Gains
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Market Overview
- Mainstream Consumers Gain Prominence
- Popularity of Sports Culture
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- GERMANY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- ITALY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Market Overview
- Growing Popularity of High-Protein Products
- Market Analytics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
- Denmark
- Finland
- The Netherlands
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Market Analytics
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Focus on Innovative Products and Natural Ingredients Attract Target Consumers
- Market Analytics
- AUSTRALIA
- Market Overview
- Energy Drinks: A Nascent Segment
- Demand for Nutrition Snack Bars on the Rise
- Market Analytics
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Market Analytics
- LATIN AMERICA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- ARGENTINA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- BRAZIL
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- MEXICO
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- SAUDI ARABIA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 264
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8vpz1
