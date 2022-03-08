Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $115.2 Billion by 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Energy and Sports drinks markets have both been experiencing substantial growth in the last several years with help from the Corona virus. An energy drink is any beverage that contains high levels of a stimulant ingredient, usually caffeine, as well as sugar and often supplements, such as vitamins, and that is promoted as a product capable of enhancing mental alertness and physical performance. Energy drinks are distinguished from sports drinks, which are used to replace water and electrolytes during or after physical activity, and from coffee and tea, which are brewed, contain fewer ingredients, and may be decaffeinated. A report from ReportLinker recently said that: "Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks… at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Sports nutrition products were traditionally developed and consumed by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and stimulate muscle growth. In recent years, sports nutrition products have started finding mass adoption among recreational and lifestyle users. The trend reflects a notable expansion of consumer demographic in the market." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI).

ReportLinker continued: "Growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars; and growing prominence of protein as the most ubiquitous and important ingredient. Proteins are expected to gain popularity as an effective source of a balanced and nutritional diet due to their functional benefits such as superior nutritional value, support to the immune system and weight management. Additional growth drivers include exponential growth of health clubs, fitness centers, and recreational outfits; immense potential of non-protein products; increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks; emergence of Internet, particularly social media, as the new marketing platform; steady launch of products with natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits; and ever-changing flavor trends. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a dramatic surge in sport nutrition product sales initially, as stringent measures to curb spread of the virus prompted consumers to stockpile products. The spike in uptake of protein bars and associated products during the pandemic has prompted various providers to launch plant-based sports snacks. The market is slated to gain from reopening of gyms and fitness centers following easing of COVID-19-related rules and guidelines."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group to Launch TapouT in 485 Winn Dixie Locations Across Five Southeastern States - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced Winn Dixie will carry TapouT, its high-performance energy drink in 485 stores located in Alabama, Georgia, parts of Florida and extending into Mississippi and Louisiana.

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies operate over 529 stores serving communities throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.

Commenting on the new agreement, Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO, said, "We are VERY excited to partner with Winn-Dixie and Southeastern Grocers. This authorization is a key strategic placement as we build out retail distribution throughout the southeast U.S. Winn-Dixie is a premier grocery store chain in the southeast US. TapouT is now being distributed and sold at retail by some of the largest names in the consumer business, including Walmart, Ralph's Stores Budweiser owner AB-ONE, and now Winn-Dixie. This is another important point of retail distribution as we continue to work our distribution and sales strategy … the more shelves we are on the higher our sales are, it's that simple."

The launch of TapouT in Winn-Dixie is expected to begin in early Q2, and will include TapouT's newest sugar-free flavors, Cherry Lemonade and Orange. Nistico continued, "Splash now has an impressive distribution footprint across the Southeastern portion of the United States as we continue to execute our business plan of expanding distribution depth and availability while constantly innovating and growing SKU count." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, recently announced at its 2022 Business Update in Orlando it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, TX and Birmingham, AL powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group. As a continuation of Kroger's successful entry into Florida in 2021 without physical stores, the new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization, bringing innovation and modern e-commerce to the cities and extending the grocer's reach and ability to provide customers anything, anytime, anywhere.

"Kroger today looks very different than it did in 1883 when we opened our first store. But the core principles that made that store successful – service, selection, value, and our commitment to our customers – remain the bedrock of our business," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and British retailer Space NK recently said they are teaming up to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer. The unique collaboration, called BEAUTYSPACENK, leverages Walmart's size and scale with the iconic British personal care and beauty company's assortment of high-quality beauty brands and products. Customers will now have a convenient way to shop both beauty staples and prestige specialty items during their weekly Walmart shopping trip.

Space NK has thoughtfully curated a collection of prestige products specifically for the Walmart customer, spanning a variety of price points across skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body. Available on Walmart.com March 15, BEAUTYSPACENKfeatures over 600 products from 15 brands, including both new and established, some of which are only available at Walmart - with more to come throughout the year.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 (ending March 19) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors .

Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT - Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT - Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently said it will enhance its fresh offering with Afresh Technologies' AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory solutions to reduce waste and offer the freshest product for customers. Afresh will help Albertsons Cos.' optimize fresh forecasting, inventory, ordering, merchandising and operations.

Afresh Technologies enables Albertsons Cos. to deploy a state-of-the-art AI technology platform in all its stores to further differentiate its fresh offering to customers while helping to reduce food waste, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and saving water.

