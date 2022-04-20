Global Sports Nutrition Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 Featuring Glanbia, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Co, Yakult Honsha, Hormel Foods, & Abbott

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Nutrition Market (By Product, Distribution Channel & End-Users): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition market is anticipated to record a value of US$58.27 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.01%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026

The growth in the global sports nutrition market has been driven by various factors like rise in global youth population, increasing prevalence of obesity and growing demand for health & fitness clubs.

The market in predicted to face certain trends and developments that would further support the growth, these include higher demand for plant-based protein products and growing trend of clean label products. The complex nature of sports nutrition market would act as a challenge for the market.

The global sports nutrition market by product can be segmented as follows: supplements, food and drinks. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by supplements segment, followed by food.

The global sports nutrition market on the basis of distribution channel can be segmented into the following two segments: bricks & mortar and e-commerce segment. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was held by bricks & mortar segment.

The global market by end-users can be segmented as follows: athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users and lifestyle users. The highest share of the market in 2021 was procured by athletes segment, followed by bodybuilders.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (the Coca-Cola Company, Abbott, PepsiCo, Hormel Foods Corporation, Yakult Honsha and Glanbia) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction - Sports Nutrition

1.2 Factors Influencing Nutritional Requirements

1.3 Types of Supplements

1.4 Importance of Sports Nutrition

1.5 Misconceptions Surrounding Sports Nutrition

1.6 Sports Nutrition for Several Health Conditions

1.7 Crucial Sports Nutrients



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Rising E-Commerce Positively Impact the Market

2.3 Growing Trend of Home Fitness

2.3.1 Growth in the Number of Health & Fitness App Downloads

2.3.2 Upsurge in the Number of Daily Active Users

2.4 Closure of Gyms



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Value

3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product

3.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

3.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market by End Users

3.6 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.2 EMEA

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Latin America



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

5.1.2 Escalating Prevalence of Obesity

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.4 Increase in Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs

5.1.5 Upsurge in Fast Food Consumption

5.1.6 Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Demand for Plant-based Protein Products

5.2.2 Rising Interest in Sports

5.2.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.4 Upsurge in Demand for Clean Label

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Complex Nature of Sports Nutrition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share - Key Players

6.2 The US Market

6.2.1 The US Sports Nutrition Powders Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

Glanbia

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Abbott

