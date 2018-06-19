Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Nutrition Supplements in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 173 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Abbott Nutrition

- Ajinomoto Company

- Â Bio-Synergy Ltd.

- Â Clif Bar & Company

- Creative Edge (Cenergy) Nutrition, Inc.

- Â CytoSport, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944



SPORTS NUTRITION SUPPLEMENTS MCP-8009 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sports Nutrition Supplements: Providing Energy, Endurance, and Strength for Improved Performance and Physique

Table 1: Consumption of Sports Nutrition Food and Supplements by Consumer Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Connected Consumers and Disruption of Sports Nutrition Supplements Market: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Real-time Monitoring of Health and Personalized Nutrition

Transforming Nature of the Market

Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized

Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon

Protein Remains the Key Ingredient

Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers

Growing Number of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products

Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users

Women Going Places

Convenience Play a Major Role

Rapid Urbanization

Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel

Inflow of Counterfeit Products

Other Notable Nutrition Supplement Trends

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate the Global Market, while Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Table 2: Global Per-Capita Expenditure on Sports Nutrition: Breakdown of Annual Per Capita Expenditure (in US$) for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements (2016-2024): Geographic Regions Ranked by Value Growth - Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Exude High Growth Prospects



2. COMPETITION

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Marketplace: Intensely Competitive and Highly Fragmented

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, CytoSport, MusclePharm, Nature's Bounty, Post Holdings, Twinlab Consolidation, Weider Global Nutrition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glanbia Strengthens Market Leading Position across the World

Table 5: Glanbiaâ€™s Sports Nutrition Market Share in Select Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share of Value Sales in the US, India, Australia, UK, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Strategies of Producers

Convenience & Product Affordability: Key Demand Determinants

Need to Overcome Acceptance and Awareness Challenges: Vital for Product Success

Lack of Awareness: A Key Impediment in Emerging Markets

New Dietary Ingredients (NDIs) Guidelines Brings New Challenges for Sports Nutrition Vendors

Distribution Diversifies

Specialty/Natural Retail - The Mainstream Channel in Developing Countries

Internet and Social Media Emerge as Effective Sales Channels



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surging Demand from Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Drive Strong Market Growth

Body Builders and Professional Athletes Remain Important Customers

Growing Health Consciousness, Self-care, and Ageing Population Benefit Market Expansion

Mounting Healthcare Costs

Self-Care and Preventive Healthcare

Need to Avoid Invasive Treatments

Focus on Healthy Eating

Supplements Offer High Level of Immunity

Aging Population

Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Protein Supplements

Table 10: Global Protein Based Sports Nutrition Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Whey Protein to Emerge as a Major Ingredient of Sports Nutrition Products

Rise and Rise of Protein & Protein Ingredients

High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods

Growing Number of Products with Protein Claims

Demand for Organic Nutrition Supplements Witness Significant Increase

Herbal Products

Minerals with Efficacy and Safety Attributes Offers Immense Market Potential

Clean Labels, Free-From Concept and Natural Ingredients Dominate Sports Nutrition Supplements Demand

Herbs and Botanicals as Ideal Alternatives to Pharmaceuticals

Ingredients Continue to Garner Increasing Attention

Natural, Less-Processed, and Caffeine-free Ingredients Grow in Prominence

Growing Participation of Young Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology

Lack of Proper Knowledge about Childrenâ€™s Supplement Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth

Table 11: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Table 13: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 14: Total Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Supplements under the Regulatory Scanner

Overview of Safety Regulations for Sports Nutrition Products

Market Expansion Risks Alienation of Traditional Customers

Are Nutritional Supplements Needed and Better than Real Foods?



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Noteworthy Technology Disruptions in Sports Supplements

3D Printing

Nitrate Supplementation Enhances Sports Performance

Futuristic Sports Nutrition Supplements to Include Insects

Select Technology Startups Disrupting the Sports Supplements Marketplace

Disruptive Products and Technologies in the Proteins Market

Liquid Nutrition Supplements: An Exciting Innovation Thriving on the Convenience Factor

Innovations in Post Training Recovery Supplements Market

Soy-dairy Protein Blend for Muscle Building

Emergence of Pre Workout/Post Workout Supplements in Sports Nutrition Market

Pre Workout Supplements

Post Workout Supplements

Innovative and Futuristic Supplement Delivery Systems

Tespo: An OTC Liquid Supplement Dispenser

GÃ¼dPod: For Individuals with Aversion to Pills

Lolivita: An Edible Vitamins Infused Cup

Sho Nutritionâ€™s Candy

Performance-based Personalized Nutrition Monitoring Devices from STYR Labs

Innovative Sports Nutrition Products from the Protein Worksâ„¢

Other Noteworthy Innovations in Sports Nutrition Supplements



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Inkospor to Introduce High Quality Sports Nutrition Products

VRS Foods Introduces 'Proquest Nutrition'

Pure Protein Unveils Super Food Protein Powder

EAS Unveils High Protein Nutrition Shake

Abbott Launches Two Nutrition Drinks

Sport Endurance Unveils Pre-Workout Nutritional Supplement

Otsuka Launches BODYMAINTE Jelly

Otsuka Unveils SOYJOY Crispy White Chocolate & Macadamia Bar

MTN DEW KICKSTART Launches New Flavors

LuckyFit Unveils New Fitness Nutrition Supplements

Glanbia Launches EasyFlav

Youwiin Unveil New Workout Supplement Products

Abbott Introduces EAS AdvantEDGE Protein Products

Amway Unveils New Sports Nutrition Product

Abbott Unveils Myoplex

IDF Unveils CHiKPRO Chicken Protein Isolate Powder

Otsuka Launches SOYJOY Crispy in Three Flavors

Xpower Unveils Whey Protein Supplements



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FC Porto Inks Agreement with Prozis

Carlyle Group Divest The Natureâ€™s Bounty Co.

Yakult to Build Plant in Foshan

Yakult to Construct Branch in China

Labrada Partners with Kingdomway Group

Glanbia Takes Over Two Companies

Amway to Establish 50 Stores in India

Yakult Corporation to Open Three Branches in China

Milk Specialties Takes Over by American Securities

XSTO Partners with Switzerlandâ€™s Naturalea SA

Europa Sports Products Merges with Lone Star Distribution

Centre Lane Partners Takes Over Vitamin World



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Ajinomoto Company (Japan)

Bio-Synergy Ltd. (UK)

Clif Bar & Company (USA)

Creative Edge (Cenergy) Nutrition, Inc. (USA)

CytoSport, Inc. (USA)

Future Nutrition (Ireland)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Optimum Nutrition Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

MaxiNutrition (UK)

GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)

Maximum Human Performance, LLC (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Metabolic Technologies, Inc. (USA)

MusclePharm Corporation (USA)

Natural Products, Inc. (USA)

Champion Performance (USA)

Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)

NestlÃ© SA (Switzerland)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA)

Scitec USA Inc. (USA)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Universal Nutrition (USA)

Vitaco Health Ltd. (Australia)

Weider Global Nutrition, LLC (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Product Segment

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino Acids/Derivatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Amino Acids/ Derivatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Amino Acids/Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins/Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Vitamins/Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Vitamins/ Minerals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Widening Consumer Base Provides a Major Boost to Sports Nutrition Supplements Market

New Sports Nutrition Technologies Readily Accepted in the Worldâ€™s Largest Market

Major Trends in the US Sports Nutrition Market

Adoption among Casual Exercisers

Brands Gear Up to Target Mass Consumer

Strong Focus on Protein

Table 32: US Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Line between Functional Foods and Supplements to Blur

Non-Protein Segment Remains Untapped

Female Sports Nutrition Presents Big Opportunity

Organic Sports Nutrition Supplements Exhibit Healthy Growth

Are Sportspersons Major Targets for Marketers?

Online Retailers Benefit from the Growing Demand

Table 33: US Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internet/Online, Mass Market, Specialty Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nutrition Supplements vis-Ã -vis Anti-Obesity Drugs

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

The US Supplements Market and Regulations

Unscrupulous Practices Attract Regulatory Scrutiny

Banned Oxilofrine Found in Many Dietary Supplements in the US

Ban on Prohormones

The Anabolic Steroids Control Act

Lack of Regulatory Oversight Encourage False/Misleading Claims

Californian Government Impose Labeling Regulations

Key Challenges Facing the US Nutritional Supplements Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Incorporation of Sports Nutrition Products in Daily Diets Drive Market Demand

Table 37: Canadian Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sports Nutrition Supplement Providers Focus on Innovative Ingredients

Ingredients for Pre-Workout Supplements

Ingredients for Post-Workout Supplements

Ingredients to Boost Metabolism

Canada Imposes Ban on Prohormones

Role of Consumer Awareness Programs in Sports Nutrition

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Growing Number of Sporting Activities and Marathons Spur Market Demand

Table 41: Japanese Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Health Food Shops, Non-Grocery Retailers, and Online/Internet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SAVAS and VAAM: Generating Awareness on Value-added Sports Nutrition

Competition

Table 43: Leading Sports Nutrition Companies in Japan (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Meiji, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Healthy Lifestyles, Staying Fit, and Being Active Drive Steady Market Growth

Key Market Trends

The UK and Germany: Primary Markets in Europe

Protein Continues to be the Top Ingredient in Sports Nutrition Products

Mainstream Consumers: The New Customer Base for Sports Nutrition Companies

EU Implements Health Claims Regulation

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: French Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: French 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Health and Wellness Trends and Increasing Focus on Fitness Drive Market Adoption

Table 56: German Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: German Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Italian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Health Concerns and Growing Fitness and Diet Consciousness Drive Demand

Table 63: UK Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health and Well-Being Trend Drive Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) Products Development

Key Trends in the VMS Sector Summarized

Accessibility: A Key Bottleneck to Market Penetration

MHRA Bans Several Sports Nutrition Supplements

DMAA Based Sports Supplement Faces Ban

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: UK Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: UK 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Strong Growth Projected for the Russian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market

Table 70: Russian Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Russian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Sports Nutrition to Post Double-Digit Growth in Developing Asian Countries

Table 77: World Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements (2016-2024): Geographic Regions Ranked by Value Growth - Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market: Prospects and Challenges

Distribution Channels

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Regional Markets

Australia

China

India

Hong Kong

South Korea

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin America: A Potential Laden Market

Distribution Channels

Table 83: Latin American Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Table 87: Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

South African Sports Supplements Market Faces Regulatory Pressure

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 173 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180) The United States (122) Canada (6) Japan (3) Europe (37) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (26) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112944



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-nutrition-supplements-industry-300668847.html