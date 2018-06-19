Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Nutrition Supplements in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 173 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Abbott Nutrition
- Ajinomoto Company
- Â Bio-Synergy Ltd.
- Â Clif Bar & Company
- Creative Edge (Cenergy) Nutrition, Inc.
- Â CytoSport, Inc.
SPORTS NUTRITION SUPPLEMENTS MCP-8009 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sports Nutrition Supplements: Providing Energy, Endurance, and Strength for Improved Performance and Physique
Table 1: Consumption of Sports Nutrition Food and Supplements by Consumer Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Connected Consumers and Disruption of Sports Nutrition Supplements Market: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Real-time Monitoring of Health and Personalized Nutrition
Transforming Nature of the Market
Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized
Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon
Protein Remains the Key Ingredient
Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers
Growing Number of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products
Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users
Women Going Places
Convenience Play a Major Role
Rapid Urbanization
Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel
Inflow of Counterfeit Products
Other Notable Nutrition Supplement Trends
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate the Global Market, while Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Table 2: Global Per-Capita Expenditure on Sports Nutrition: Breakdown of Annual Per Capita Expenditure (in US$) for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements (2016-2024): Geographic Regions Ranked by Value Growth - Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Exude High Growth Prospects
2. COMPETITION
Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Marketplace: Intensely Competitive and Highly Fragmented
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Sports Nutrition Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, CytoSport, MusclePharm, Nature's Bounty, Post Holdings, Twinlab Consolidation, Weider Global Nutrition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Glanbia Strengthens Market Leading Position across the World
Table 5: Glanbiaâ€™s Sports Nutrition Market Share in Select Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share of Value Sales in the US, India, Australia, UK, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Strategies of Producers
Convenience & Product Affordability: Key Demand Determinants
Need to Overcome Acceptance and Awareness Challenges: Vital for Product Success
Lack of Awareness: A Key Impediment in Emerging Markets
New Dietary Ingredients (NDIs) Guidelines Brings New Challenges for Sports Nutrition Vendors
Distribution Diversifies
Specialty/Natural Retail - The Mainstream Channel in Developing Countries
Internet and Social Media Emerge as Effective Sales Channels
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Demand from Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Drive Strong Market Growth
Body Builders and Professional Athletes Remain Important Customers
Growing Health Consciousness, Self-care, and Ageing Population Benefit Market Expansion
Mounting Healthcare Costs
Self-Care and Preventive Healthcare
Need to Avoid Invasive Treatments
Focus on Healthy Eating
Supplements Offer High Level of Immunity
Aging Population
Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Protein Supplements
Table 10: Global Protein Based Sports Nutrition Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Whey Protein to Emerge as a Major Ingredient of Sports Nutrition Products
Rise and Rise of Protein & Protein Ingredients
High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods
Growing Number of Products with Protein Claims
Demand for Organic Nutrition Supplements Witness Significant Increase
Herbal Products
Minerals with Efficacy and Safety Attributes Offers Immense Market Potential
Clean Labels, Free-From Concept and Natural Ingredients Dominate Sports Nutrition Supplements Demand
Herbs and Botanicals as Ideal Alternatives to Pharmaceuticals
Ingredients Continue to Garner Increasing Attention
Natural, Less-Processed, and Caffeine-free Ingredients Grow in Prominence
Growing Participation of Young Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology
Lack of Proper Knowledge about Childrenâ€™s Supplement Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth
Table 11: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Table 13: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Table 14: Total Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Supplements under the Regulatory Scanner
Overview of Safety Regulations for Sports Nutrition Products
Market Expansion Risks Alienation of Traditional Customers
Are Nutritional Supplements Needed and Better than Real Foods?
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Noteworthy Technology Disruptions in Sports Supplements
3D Printing
Nitrate Supplementation Enhances Sports Performance
Futuristic Sports Nutrition Supplements to Include Insects
Select Technology Startups Disrupting the Sports Supplements Marketplace
Disruptive Products and Technologies in the Proteins Market
Liquid Nutrition Supplements: An Exciting Innovation Thriving on the Convenience Factor
Innovations in Post Training Recovery Supplements Market
Soy-dairy Protein Blend for Muscle Building
Emergence of Pre Workout/Post Workout Supplements in Sports Nutrition Market
Pre Workout Supplements
Post Workout Supplements
Innovative and Futuristic Supplement Delivery Systems
Tespo: An OTC Liquid Supplement Dispenser
GÃ¼dPod: For Individuals with Aversion to Pills
Lolivita: An Edible Vitamins Infused Cup
Sho Nutritionâ€™s Candy
Performance-based Personalized Nutrition Monitoring Devices from STYR Labs
Innovative Sports Nutrition Products from the Protein Worksâ„¢
Other Noteworthy Innovations in Sports Nutrition Supplements
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Inkospor to Introduce High Quality Sports Nutrition Products
VRS Foods Introduces 'Proquest Nutrition'
Pure Protein Unveils Super Food Protein Powder
EAS Unveils High Protein Nutrition Shake
Abbott Launches Two Nutrition Drinks
Sport Endurance Unveils Pre-Workout Nutritional Supplement
Otsuka Launches BODYMAINTE Jelly
Otsuka Unveils SOYJOY Crispy White Chocolate & Macadamia Bar
MTN DEW KICKSTART Launches New Flavors
LuckyFit Unveils New Fitness Nutrition Supplements
Glanbia Launches EasyFlav
Youwiin Unveil New Workout Supplement Products
Abbott Introduces EAS AdvantEDGE Protein Products
Amway Unveils New Sports Nutrition Product
Abbott Unveils Myoplex
IDF Unveils CHiKPRO Chicken Protein Isolate Powder
Otsuka Launches SOYJOY Crispy in Three Flavors
Xpower Unveils Whey Protein Supplements
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FC Porto Inks Agreement with Prozis
Carlyle Group Divest The Natureâ€™s Bounty Co.
Yakult to Build Plant in Foshan
Yakult to Construct Branch in China
Labrada Partners with Kingdomway Group
Glanbia Takes Over Two Companies
Amway to Establish 50 Stores in India
Yakult Corporation to Open Three Branches in China
Milk Specialties Takes Over by American Securities
XSTO Partners with Switzerlandâ€™s Naturalea SA
Europa Sports Products Merges with Lone Star Distribution
Centre Lane Partners Takes Over Vitamin World
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Ajinomoto Company (Japan)
Bio-Synergy Ltd. (UK)
Clif Bar & Company (USA)
Creative Edge (Cenergy) Nutrition, Inc. (USA)
CytoSport, Inc. (USA)
Future Nutrition (Ireland)
Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
Optimum Nutrition Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)
MaxiNutrition (UK)
GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
Maximum Human Performance, LLC (USA)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Metabolic Technologies, Inc. (USA)
MusclePharm Corporation (USA)
Natural Products, Inc. (USA)
Champion Performance (USA)
Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)
NestlÃ© SA (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA)
Scitec USA Inc. (USA)
Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Universal Nutrition (USA)
Vitaco Health Ltd. (Australia)
Weider Global Nutrition, LLC (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analysis by Product Segment
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino Acids/Derivatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Amino Acids/ Derivatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Amino Acids/Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Herbal Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins/Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Vitamins/Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Vitamins/ Minerals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Widening Consumer Base Provides a Major Boost to Sports Nutrition Supplements Market
New Sports Nutrition Technologies Readily Accepted in the Worldâ€™s Largest Market
Major Trends in the US Sports Nutrition Market
Adoption among Casual Exercisers
Brands Gear Up to Target Mass Consumer
Strong Focus on Protein
Table 32: US Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Line between Functional Foods and Supplements to Blur
Non-Protein Segment Remains Untapped
Female Sports Nutrition Presents Big Opportunity
Organic Sports Nutrition Supplements Exhibit Healthy Growth
Are Sportspersons Major Targets for Marketers?
Online Retailers Benefit from the Growing Demand
Table 33: US Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internet/Online, Mass Market, Specialty Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nutrition Supplements vis-Ã -vis Anti-Obesity Drugs
Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US
The US Supplements Market and Regulations
Unscrupulous Practices Attract Regulatory Scrutiny
Banned Oxilofrine Found in Many Dietary Supplements in the US
Ban on Prohormones
The Anabolic Steroids Control Act
Lack of Regulatory Oversight Encourage False/Misleading Claims
Californian Government Impose Labeling Regulations
Key Challenges Facing the US Nutritional Supplements Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Incorporation of Sports Nutrition Products in Daily Diets Drive Market Demand
Table 37: Canadian Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sports Nutrition Supplement Providers Focus on Innovative Ingredients
Ingredients for Pre-Workout Supplements
Ingredients for Post-Workout Supplements
Ingredients to Boost Metabolism
Canada Imposes Ban on Prohormones
Role of Consumer Awareness Programs in Sports Nutrition
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Growing Number of Sporting Activities and Marathons Spur Market Demand
Table 41: Japanese Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Health Food Shops, Non-Grocery Retailers, and Online/Internet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SAVAS and VAAM: Generating Awareness on Value-added Sports Nutrition
Competition
Table 43: Leading Sports Nutrition Companies in Japan (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ajinomoto, Meiji, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Japanese Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Healthy Lifestyles, Staying Fit, and Being Active Drive Steady Market Growth
Key Market Trends
The UK and Germany: Primary Markets in Europe
Protein Continues to be the Top Ingredient in Sports Nutrition Products
Mainstream Consumers: The New Customer Base for Sports Nutrition Companies
EU Implements Health Claims Regulation
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: French Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: French 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Health and Wellness Trends and Increasing Focus on Fitness Drive Market Adoption
Table 56: German Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: German Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: German 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Italian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Rising Health Concerns and Growing Fitness and Diet Consciousness Drive Demand
Table 63: UK Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Health and Well-Being Trend Drive Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) Products Development
Key Trends in the VMS Sector Summarized
Accessibility: A Key Bottleneck to Market Penetration
MHRA Bans Several Sports Nutrition Supplements
DMAA Based Sports Supplement Faces Ban
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: UK Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: UK 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Strong Growth Projected for the Russian Sports Nutrition Supplements Market
Table 70: Russian Sports Nutrition Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type - Protein & Non-Protein (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Russian Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/ Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Sports Nutrition to Post Double-Digit Growth in Developing Asian Countries
Table 77: World Market for Sports Nutrition Supplements (2016-2024): Geographic Regions Ranked by Value Growth - Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market: Prospects and Challenges
Distribution Channels
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Regional Markets
Australia
China
India
Hong Kong
South Korea
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin America: A Potential Laden Market
Distribution Channels
Table 83: Latin American Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Latin American Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Table 87: Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
South African Sports Supplements Market Faces Regulatory Pressure
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/ Minerals and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Amino Acids/Derivatives, Herbal Products, Vitamins/Minerals and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 173 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180) The United States (122) Canada (6) Japan (3) Europe (37) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (26) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
