Global Sports Sunglasses Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global sports sunglasses market reached a value of US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.14% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Sports sunglasses are specialized protective eyewear used for improving visibility and comfort while playing outdoor sports. They minimize the exposure from bright and high-energy sunlight to prevent any discomfort or damage to the eyes.

The lenses are manufactured using glass or plastic materials and are coated with ultraviolet (UV) ray blockers and impact-resistant films that reduce the glare and improves contrast to provide improved visibility in the field.

They are also available in polarized or non-polarized with tinted and non-tinted lenses making them suitable for everyday wear. Sports sunglasses are commonly used while performing sports, such as swimming, cycling, mountain biking, baseball, cricket and other related activities.

Increasing participation in sports-related activities across the globe is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising health consciousness, consumers are rapidly adopting physically active lifestyles that involve sports and other recreational activities to minimize the risks of developing chronic diseases.

Moreover, increasing awareness among the masses regarding maintaining safety during outdoor sports is providing a thrust to the market growth. Sports sunglasses are covered with hydrophobic and scratch-resistant coatings that protect the lenses from impacts and repels liquids.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of shatter-resistant and lightweight polycarbonate and nylon-based variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These novel variants provide enhanced comfort, protection and coverage to the wearer.

In line with this, the proliferation of online retail platforms and increasing collaborations with sports personalities to attract a wider consumer base are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the increasing preference for premium-quality and branded sportswear, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon S.A., EssilorLuxottica SA, NIKE Inc, PUMA SE, Rudy Project S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A. and Under Armour Inc.

