Global Sports Technology Market to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2027
Nov 15, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Sports Technology Market to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Technology estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Stadiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach US$38.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
The Sports Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
Sports Analytics Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR
In the global Sports Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
Adidas AG
Apple
Cisco
Ericsson
Fitbit
IBM
LG
NEC
PlaySight Interactive Ltd.
Samsung
SAP SE
Sony Corporation
STATS LLC
STRIVR Labs
ZEPP
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Stadiums by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Stadiums by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eSports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for eSports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Sports Technology Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports
Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports
Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,
Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sports
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for
the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article