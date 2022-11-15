NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Sports Technology Market to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Technology estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Stadiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach US$38.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Sports Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Sports Analytics Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR



In the global Sports Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

Adidas AG

Apple

Cisco

Ericsson

Fitbit

IBM

LG

NEC

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Samsung

SAP SE

Sony Corporation

STATS LLC

STRIVR Labs

ZEPP







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Stadiums by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Stadiums by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eSports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for eSports by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Sports Technology Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sports Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices,

Sports Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sports

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for

the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

