Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market worldwide is projected to grow by 30.8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%. Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 59.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.2 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will reach a market size of 3.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.3 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP); BYD Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; General Motors Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Review in Units: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in China in Units: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Demand
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Units: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Units: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Sports Utility Vehicles
(SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Review in Units: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Russia: A
Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025
Table 28: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Europe in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Units by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Review in Units: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Utility
Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2018-2025
Table 41: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Latin
America in Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025
Table 44: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Argentina in
Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Scenario in Units: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025
Table 57: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Israel in
Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Units: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Africa: A
Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
BYD CO., LTD.
DAIMLER AG
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
VOLKSWAGEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article