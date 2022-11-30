Global Sports Watches Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Apple, Casio, Citizen, Ezon and Fitbit Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Watches Market By Product Type, By End User, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The global sports watches market size was valued at $25,607.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $54,926.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2031.

A sports watch is a wristwatch specifically designed for athletes during sporting activities. Additionally, it has features that allow it to fit comfortably on the user's wrist and be easy to read during various activities and sports. Some different styles of watches include 'chronographs', for example. It records the timing of short-lived events to the nearest fraction of a second. This feature helps athletes record how long they can sprint at top speed and which days they complete the most laps around the pool.



Sports watches are very popular and suitable for use in certain geographies and general populations. These wearable devices are used to monitor and track physical and fitness activities such as calories burned, steps taken based on user and consumption, heart rate, distance travelled, sleep time, and breathing. Tracking devices wirelessly sync with computers and smartphones and can be used by anyone, anywhere to monitor fitness and health parameters. For example, according to the Pew Research Center, one in five Americans used a fitness-monitoring device regularly in 2019. This has increased the demand for fitness monitoring devices.



The global sports watch market is segmented into product type, end-user, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into mechanical sports watch, and digital sports watch. By end-user, it is classified into men and women. By price point, the market is classified into luxury and economic. By distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, brand outlets, e-commerce and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Effect due to the upward push in COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 expanded recognition concerning fitness, as a consequence of growing income of health tracking products, Companies including Apple and Garmin have witnessed a boom in sales with the aid of using 20% in 2020 as compared to the preceding economic year. While COVID-19 has impacted numerous businesses, and there stays uncertainty across the economic system and purchaser demand, producers are growing superior services and products to assist clients at some point in this time.



The major players operating in the global sports watches market are Apple Inc., Casio, Citizen, Ezon, Fitbit, Inc., Fossil Group, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Imagine Marketing Limited, Motorola Mobility LLC, Nike, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Suunto, Tomtom International B.V.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sports watches market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sports watches market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sports watches market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sports watches market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: SPORTS WATCHES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Mechanical Sports Watch

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Digital Sports Watch

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SPORTS WATCHES MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Men

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Women

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SPORTS WATCHES MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Luxury

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Economic

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SPORTS WATCHES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Brand Outlets

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 E-commerce

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: SPORTS WATCHES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Garmin

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Apple Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 COROS Wearables, Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Polar Electro

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Suunto

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Samsung

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Fitbit

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Rolex

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Fossil

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Huawei

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94floh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets