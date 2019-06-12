Global Sportswear Market (2018 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Segment (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others, Athletic Footwear, Non-Athletic Footwear), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, China, Japan).



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type - Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023", the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.



Athletic Footwear segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising awareness of health and wellness, prevalence of Athleisure trend in developing nations coupled with increasing number gyms, jogging tracks, fitness clubs. Amidst the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global sportswear market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.



The report titled "Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type - Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Sportswear Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sportswear. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Sportswear Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear

• By Sub Type

o Topwear

o Bottomwear

o Accessories

o Athletic Footwear

o Non-Athletic Footwear

o Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Sportswear Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, China, Japan)

• Sportswear Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear



Other Report Highlights

• Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – Adidas, Nike, Puma, Columbia, Skechers, Under Armour, ASICS Corporation, Dicks's Sporting Goods and VF Corporation



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



