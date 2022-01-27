Global Spout Pouch Market Size Will Grow to USD 40,266.7 Million at 7.3% CAGR by 2030: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the Global Spout Pouch Market from US$ 21,784.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 40,266.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 1,56,448 Mn units in 2021 and is projecting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth in revenue is attributed to flexible packaging options offered by spout pouches to pack liquid, non-liquid, powdered or granular products. Due to the flexible packaging solutions in spout pouches, products take up less space during dispensing, thereby, eliminating the empty air occupied by a rigid package. However, plastic packaging for spout pouches is hazardous to environment as they lead to increased waste, landfills, marine pollution leading to death of aquatic animals.

Request a Sample Report of Global Spout Pouch Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/spout-pouch-market

Beverages holds the maximum share in product segment in 2021

In product segment of spout pouch market, beverages hold the maximum market share of 40.5% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Spout pouches are ideal for liquid and fluid packaging because they provide convenient and mess-free transportation of liquid products. These are the most dependable sources for liquids such as soft drinks, energy drinks, sauces, liquid soaps, hand wash, pharmaceutical items, and so on. Moreover, spouted stand up pouches are an excellent way to conserve the environment while also saving money on raw materials because they use less plastic than bulky jars and bottles of plastic and glass.

Cap component has the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2021, cap alone is holding 44% of market share in component segment of spout pouch market. The cap component is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2030. The increased need for convenience as well as concerns about product safety and security have contributed to this predominance. The caps allow the end-user to re-cap the product, because of which they are being utilized extensively. The fitment of the cap closure extends the shelf life of spouted pouch products while preserving their freshness. It also gives products a sleek, easy-to-open solution. In terms of volume, cap component is expected to rise from 65,393 Mn units in 2021 to 12,7831 Mn units by 2030.

Pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market in 2021

In 2021, pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market, with a revenue of US$ 9,232.9 Mn. These little packages are convenient to carry and can be used on the go. Furthermore, small spout pouches use less energy to manufacture and can transport a greater number of units per truck, which is good for the environment. However, spout pouches with a capacity of 200-500 ml have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Aluminum spout pouches are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of spout pouch material, both plastic and aluminum account for more than half of the market in 2021, with aluminum expected to increase at the highest compound annual growth rate over the projection period. Aluminum spout pouches are anti-leaking and provide an excellent moisture barrier. These provide a great barrier against light rays and external flavors, allowing products to have a longer shelf life.

By closure type, screw is dominating the Global Spout Pouch Market

Based on closure type, screw is dominating the spout pouch market in 2021. The screw opening of the spout on the upright pouches makes screwing open and then closing the pouch caps extremely user pleasant. In terms of volume, the screw closure type is projected to rise almost double by 2030.

Food & Beverage industry holds the maximum share of end user segment

Food & beverages industry is holding the maximum share of end user segment for spout pouch market, owing to the demand for compact and lightweight packaging solutions. They are generally used for lightweight products such as coffee, tea, sauces, and candies. Spout bags are simple to fill and empty, and customers can use up to 99.5 % of the contents, reducing waste and maximizing the product's potential.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/spout-pouch-market

Asia Pacific anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2022-2030

The Asia Pacific market was valued at US$ 5,862.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for stand-up pouches from highly populous nations such as India and China can be ascribed to the market's expansion in the Asia Pacific, as this packaging ensures cost savings and aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, the growing use of stand-up pouches in the food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, oil & lubricants, and agricultural products industries is expected to propel the stand-up pouch market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Dow combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation, and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company.

Amcor Ltd. is a global packaging company, focused in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.

Berry Plastic Corporation is involved in innovative packaging and engineered products to make life better for people and the planet.

Smurfit Kappa Group provides best packaging solutions involved in producing corrugated packaging, containerboard and 'bag in box', and the company is the only Pan-American producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging.

Sealed Air Corporation is a US based company that provides packaging materials, systems, equipment, and services.

Color Flex is a privately held company based in India . The company manufactures a variety of packaging material.

Segmentation Overview

The Global Spout Pouch Market is segmented based on product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, end user, and region. These segments are further sub-divided to get a holist picture of the market.

Following are the different segments of the Global Spout Pouch Market: -

By Product Segment

Beverages



Syrups



Energy Drinks



Cleaning Solutions



Oils



Liquid soaps



Baby food



Others

By Component Segment

Cap



Straw



Film



Others

By Pouch Size Segment

Less Than 200 ML



200 To 500 ML



500 To 1000 ML



More Than 1000 ML

By Material Segment

Plastic



Aluminium



Paper



Others

By Closure Type Segment

Screw



Flip Top



Corner-mounted spouts



Top-mounted spouts



Push-up drink caps

By End user Segment

Food and beverages



Cosmetics and personal Care



Automotive



Pharmaceutical



Paints



Soaps and detergents



Others

By Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





The UK







Germany







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe





Poland







Russia







Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/spout-pouch-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica