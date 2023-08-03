Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market - US and China Remain Dominant Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Markets - 8th Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation. Global SPF production grew by 0.4% in 2022 to reach 756,000 tonnes. This modest growth was mainly due to the significant decline in production in China, caused by the country's ongoing pandemic restrictions and zero-COVID policy, which impacted the construction projects in the country. There were also contractions in other key markets, such as Poland, Russia and Spain, which contributed to this.

The US remains, by far, the largest SPF manufacturer in the world, with China in second place. There is, however, a stark contrast between the performance of the SPF market in the two countries, with strong growth in the US, driven by the ongoing demand for efficient insulation, and stagnation in China, caused by a slowdown of the economy and construction sector, as well as stricter fire regulations. In the past five years, China's share of global production has halved, whereas the US's has increased steadily.

Western Europe continues to possess the largest SPF production in EMEA. In recent times, growth in Western Europe has been slower than Central and Eastern Europe due to the region's maturity and saturation. However, political instability in Turkey from 2018 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have caused Central and Eastern Europe's markets to suffer.

The Middle East's production has developed rapidly in recent years, owing to the performances of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia has one of the fastest-growing construction industries in the world due to its array of mega projects, which has resulted in strong growth for the SPF market, and this is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Africa has shown steady growth, with most production coming from North Africa.

Global SPF demand increased by 0.4% in 2022, following an increase of 6.2% in 2021 as the market began to recover from the pandemic. As with SPF production, the US and China have the largest demand. China's demand has been declining every year and this is anticipated to persist over the forecast period.

The 8th edition of this report provides historical production and demand data from 2018 to 2021, along with the 2022 base year. It also includes forecasts from 2023 to 2027. The data is analyzed based on regions, countries, and product types, such as SPF and OCF. Additionally, the report covers raw materials used in the production of SPF and OCF, including PMDI, Polyols (Polyether and Polyester), and other materials.

The report highlights the key findings, including the global production and demand for SPF and OCF in 2022 and forecasts up to 2027. It also provides insights into major geographic regions and countries with the highest demand for SPF and OCF.

The report provides an overview of the technical background of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF). It also examines the raw materials used in their production, such as PMDI and Polyols.

Global Supply & Demand

The report reviews the global trends and issues in the SPF and OCF industries, including the production and demand data for SPF and OCF in various regions and countries. It explores the growth and challenges faced by key markets like Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

