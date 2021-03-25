Global Sprayer Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Increasing Use in Agricultural Farms / Growth in Landscaping Industry / Technological Advancement in Spraying Equipment

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2020-2025.



The global sprayer market has been experiencing a slew of advancements. Intelligent spraying technologies have made significant strides in the last decade as more powerful and robust sensing technologies have become readily available. Variable spray technology is widely used in crop farming, animal husbandry, horticulture, and forestry. Developed countries attach high importance to the research and development of variable execution machinery.

The investment is high, and a more mature map-based and real-time sensing technology-based variable pesticide spray application system is formed. Currently, global consensus has emerged on the prospect and potential of variable-injection sprays in increasing the utilization of pesticides, reducing pesticide residues, and decreasing environmental risks.

Variable sprays can be adjusted in real-time based on changes in influencing factors. Hence, advanced devices and precision agriculture and robotic systems allow businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly.



Global Sprayer Market Segmentation



The global sprayer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, fuel type, distribution channel, geography. The expansion of the agriculture industry is expected to be a major factor for the growth of self-propelled sprayers across the globe.

They offer top-end technology with excellent maneuverability and weight distribution. However, they are expensive, have high maintenance costs, which affect the market growth. Changes in landscaping services due to legislation, technological advances, consumer behavior, and culture are increasing the adoption of mounted sprayers.



Field sprayers can efficiently distribute fertilizer and pesticides over agricultural fields. The Netherlands is primarily driving the market in Europe as it is one of the major vegetable producers. Overall, the market in Europe is driven by the need for better crop yield, which requires the use of agricultural sprayers. Enhancing productivity of orchards is one of the major factors responsible for the wide application of orchard sprayers.

Moreover, the demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and the high level of government support are fueling the growth of the horticulture industry, which is indirectly influencing the usage of orchard sprayers. Hence, with the increase in the farming sector, especially horticulture activities, farmers are focusing on high yields, which are influencing the adoption of sprayers.



Gas-powered sprayers are in demand and are proving to be an excellent choice for challenging tasks. They are extremely cost-effective for end-users and offer higher reliability than battery-run counterparts. However, they require requires regular maintenance to keep up their performance and improve durability. Also, they are noisier than other types, which is likely to impact their market adoption. Stringency in environmental regulations could also impact the revenue share of gas-powered machines.



The distribution environment for sprayers is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes upgrading at a rapid pace. Changes are spurred by expanding competition, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. With the sprayers market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services.

Sprayers are also available to end-users through online OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Peer-to-peer rentals are gaining in popularity. Bundling additional services such as service contracts and extended warranties can help spur growth and improve margins as these equipment are complex and providing convenience in one package can increase overall satisfaction. Sprayers are sold largely through dealership websites and online retailers.

A lot of offline distributors are moving the sale process online by incorporating e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems. However, online distribution has its drawbacks in terms of customer services, transparency, and trustworthiness.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



AGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Kubota, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and The Toro Company are the major vendors operating in the global sprayers market.

Major vendors are introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency measures through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.

Also, the growing trend for efficient utilization of capital resources is likely to gain significance. Key competitive factors include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.



