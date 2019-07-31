Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Spunbond Nonwoven market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$292 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$639.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Disposable will reach a market size of US$734.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd. (ANVIET) (Vietnam); Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) (Saudi Arabia); Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan); Bayteks Tekstil (Turkey); Berry Plastics Corporation (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Fiberweb (India) Ltd. (India); Fitesa S.A. (Brazil); Gulsan Holding (Turkey); Hydroweb GmbH (Germany); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA); Kolon Industries, Inc. (Korea); Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan); Mada Nonwovens Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia); Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan); Mogul Co., Ltd. (Turkey); Radici Group (Italy); Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. (China); Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan); Ultra Nonwoven (India); Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)







SPUNBOND NONWOVEN MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Spunbond Nonwoven Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Disposable (Function) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Non-disposable (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Spunbond Nonwoven Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Spunbond Nonwoven Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PP (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PP (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PP (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: PE (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: PE (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: PE (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polyester (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Polyester (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Polyester (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Disposable (Function) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Disposable (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Disposable (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Non-disposable (Function) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Non-disposable (Function) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Non-disposable (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 23: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 24: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Agriculture (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Agriculture (End-Use) Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Packaging (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Packaging (End-Use) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Disposable (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Non-disposable (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Spunbond Nonwoven: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

period 2018-2025

Table 59: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond

Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond

Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Disposable (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Non-disposable (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: European Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 80: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond

Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 113: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Spunbond Nonwoven: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the period 2018-2025

Table 116: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Russia by Function: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 143: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 183: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spunbond Nonwoven:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the period 2018-2025

Table 191: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 197: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 212: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 227: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 236: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 239: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 248: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis i

