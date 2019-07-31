Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry
Jul 31, 2019, 11:12 ET
NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Spunbond Nonwoven market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799710/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$292 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$639.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Disposable will reach a market size of US$734.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd. (ANVIET) (Vietnam); Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) (Saudi Arabia); Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan); Bayteks Tekstil (Turkey); Berry Plastics Corporation (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Fiberweb (India) Ltd. (India); Fitesa S.A. (Brazil); Gulsan Holding (Turkey); Hydroweb GmbH (Germany); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA); Kolon Industries, Inc. (Korea); Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan); Mada Nonwovens Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia); Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan); Mogul Co., Ltd. (Turkey); Radici Group (Italy); Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. (China); Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan); Ultra Nonwoven (India); Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799710/?utm_source=PRN
SPUNBOND NONWOVEN MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spunbond Nonwoven Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Disposable (Function) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Non-disposable (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Spunbond Nonwoven Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Spunbond Nonwoven Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PP (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PP (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PP (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PE (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: PE (Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: PE (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyester (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polyester (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Polyester (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Disposable (Function) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Disposable (Function) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Disposable (Function) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Non-disposable (Function) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Non-disposable (Function) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Non-disposable (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 23: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 24: Personal Care & Hygiene (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Agriculture (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Agriculture (End-Use) Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Packaging (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Packaging (End-Use) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Disposable (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Non-disposable (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United States by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Spunbond Nonwoven Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 47: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Spunbond Nonwoven: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the
period 2018-2025
Table 59: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond
Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond
Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Disposable (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Non-disposable (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: European Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025
Table 80: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in France by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spunbond
Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Spunbond Nonwoven: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for
the period 2018-2025
Table 116: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 131: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Russia by Function: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Spunbond Nonwoven Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025
Table 143: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Asia-Pacific by
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis
by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 183: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spunbond Nonwoven:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Function for the period 2018-2025
Table 191: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 197: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Spunbond Nonwoven Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Spunbond Nonwoven in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Spunbond Nonwoven Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 209: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025
Table 212: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Spunbond Nonwoven Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Brazil by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Spunbond Nonwoven Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 227: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 236: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in Rest of Latin America by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Spunbond Nonwoven Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Spunbond Nonwoven in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 248: Spunbond Nonwoven Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis i
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799710/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article