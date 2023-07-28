Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market to Experience Robust Growth, Fueled by Strong Demand in APAC and Proliferating Geotextile Use

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is set to experience robust growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of USD 6,661.22 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.87% throughout the forecast period. The report on the spunbond nonwoven market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 market players.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several key factors:

Market Drivers:

Strong Demand for Nonwoven Materials in APAC: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust demand for spunbond nonwoven materials, driven by their extensive use in various industries, such as personal care, hygiene, medical, and packaging.

region is witnessing robust demand for spunbond nonwoven materials, driven by their extensive use in various industries, such as personal care, hygiene, medical, and packaging. Proliferating Demand for Geotextiles in Infrastructure Development: The growing use of spunbond nonwoven geotextiles in infrastructure development projects, such as road construction and erosion control, is contributing to market growth.

Growth of the Global Textile Industry: The expansion of the global textile industry is creating a surge in demand for spunbond nonwovens, especially for applications in agriculture, filtration, and automotive sectors.

The spunbond nonwoven market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical landscape:

By Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Others

By Application

Personal Care and Hygiene

Medical

Agriculture

Packaging

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the spunbond nonwoven market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the reduction in the basic weight of nonwovens and the emergence of textile recycling are expected to contribute to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Alpha Foam Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Avgol Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FIBERWEB INDIA LTD.

LTD. Fitesa SA

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mogul Co. Ltd.

PFNonwovens AS

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Schouw and Co.

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd.

Ultra Nonwoven

Unitika Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

