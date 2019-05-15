Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Technology and Markets Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of sputtering technologies and a description of various types of sputtering targets and their fabrication methods and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.

This research delineates the current market status for sputtering targets, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The sputtering target market is analyzed based on the following segments: application, material type, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of the sputtering process are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, an overview of the latest technological developments related to sputtering technology is supplied, and current and emerging applications for sputtering are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics, optoelectronics, energy, optical coatings, mechanical/chemical, life sciences, sensors and instrumentation, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of sputtering targets. This section offers a revised and detailed description of sputtering target types, traditional and emerging target materials, as well as typical fabrication methods and recent process updates. Each of these three sections concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis of sputtering targets and sputtered films. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (application, material type, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017, and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of sputtering targets at the manufacturing level. Consumption of sputtered films and the target material is also offered for the years 2016 through 2018 and compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for these market indicators for the same period are calculated.

The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected sputtering target revenues and total sputtered film areas within each segment, together with CAGRs for the period 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of sputtering targets, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to sputtering target materials, types, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

The Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on the most advanced sputtering methods and emerging processes along with the reviewed latest methods for fabricating sputtering targets

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market by application, material type and geographical region

An overview of the new technological developments in fabrication of sputtering targets, while outlining technical issues

Identification of current technological trends with an objective analysis of trends in recently issued U.S. patents

Company profiles of key market players, including Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Praxair and ULVAC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Thick, Thin and Ultrathin Films

Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes

Thick Film Technologies

Thin, Nano and Ultrathin Film Technologies

Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events

Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process

Hybrid-Filtered Arc-Magnetron Sputtering

Deep Oscillation Magnetron Sputtering

Pulsed Hybrid Reactive Magnetron Sputtering

Current and Emerging Applications for Sputtering

Electronics

Optoelectronics

Energy

Optical Coatings

Mechanical/Chemical

Life Sciences

Sensors and Instrumentation

Other Sectors

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Sputtering Target Types

Target Shapes

Target Sizes

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Target Materials and Applications

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Production Methods

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Total World Markets

Market by Application

Market by Material Type

Market by Region

Electronics

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Market Forecast

Optoelectronics

Energy

Optical Coatings

Mechanical/Chemical

Life Sciences and Others

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Alfa Aesar

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Corning Precision Materials Korea

Daido Steel

Furuya Metal

H. C. Starck

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell Electronic Materials

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Kobe Steel

Materion

Matsuda Sangyo

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Mitsui Kinzoku

Praxair

Soleras Advanced Coatings

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tosoh

Ulvac

Umicore

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Application

Trends by Material Type



