Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Technology and Markets Report 2019
May 15, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of sputtering technologies and a description of various types of sputtering targets and their fabrication methods and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.
This research delineates the current market status for sputtering targets, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The sputtering target market is analyzed based on the following segments: application, material type, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of the sputtering process are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, an overview of the latest technological developments related to sputtering technology is supplied, and current and emerging applications for sputtering are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics, optoelectronics, energy, optical coatings, mechanical/chemical, life sciences, sensors and instrumentation, and others).
The second section provides a technological review of sputtering targets. This section offers a revised and detailed description of sputtering target types, traditional and emerging target materials, as well as typical fabrication methods and recent process updates. Each of these three sections concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis of sputtering targets and sputtered films. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (application, material type, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017, and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of sputtering targets at the manufacturing level. Consumption of sputtered films and the target material is also offered for the years 2016 through 2018 and compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for these market indicators for the same period are calculated.
The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected sputtering target revenues and total sputtered film areas within each segment, together with CAGRs for the period 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of sputtering targets, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to sputtering target materials, types, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on the most advanced sputtering methods and emerging processes along with the reviewed latest methods for fabricating sputtering targets
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market by application, material type and geographical region
- An overview of the new technological developments in fabrication of sputtering targets, while outlining technical issues
- Identification of current technological trends with an objective analysis of trends in recently issued U.S. patents
- Company profiles of key market players, including Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Praxair and ULVAC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Thick, Thin and Ultrathin Films
- Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes
- Thick Film Technologies
- Thin, Nano and Ultrathin Film Technologies
- Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events
- Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process
- Hybrid-Filtered Arc-Magnetron Sputtering
- Deep Oscillation Magnetron Sputtering
- Pulsed Hybrid Reactive Magnetron Sputtering
- Current and Emerging Applications for Sputtering
- Electronics
- Optoelectronics
- Energy
- Optical Coatings
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Life Sciences
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Other Sectors
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Sputtering Target Types
- Target Shapes
- Target Sizes
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Target Materials and Applications
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Production Methods
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Total World Markets
- Market by Application
- Market by Material Type
- Market by Region
- Electronics
- Current Market Summary
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Forecast
- Optoelectronics
- Energy
- Optical Coatings
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Life Sciences and Others
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Alfa Aesar
- Ametek Specialty Metal Products
- Corning Precision Materials Korea
- Daido Steel
- Furuya Metal
- H. C. Starck
- Hitachi Metals
- Honeywell Electronic Materials
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals
- Kobe Steel
- Materion
- Matsuda Sangyo
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- Mitsui Kinzoku
- Praxair
- Soleras Advanced Coatings
- Sumitomo Metal Mining
- Tosoh
- Ulvac
- Umicore
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Application
- Trends by Material Type
