Global SSLNG Liquefaction Plant Market By Capacity (Up to 0.16 MTPA, 0.17 – 0.33 MTPA, 0.34 – 0.65 MTPA, 0.66 – 1 MTPA) By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa), Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024

Global SSLNG liquefaction plant market stood at $ 142.2 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% to reach $ 219.6 million by 2024, on account of growing LNG liquefaction plant capacities, incremental benefits of using natural gas compared with other fuels. Moreover, government initiatives of different countries across the world to reduce carbon footprint to maintain environmental sustainability are further expected to boost demand for Global SSLNG liquefaction plant market. Asia-Pacific region is the major demand generating region for SSLNG Liquefaction plant market globally, followed by Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017Base Year: 2018Estimated Year: 2019Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast SSLNG Liquefaction plant market size• To analyze and forecast SSLNG Liquefaction plant market size• To define, classify and forecast SSLNG liquefaction plant market based on capacity and region.• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on region by segmenting SSLNG liquefaction plant market into five regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.• To identify drivers and challenges for SSLNG liquefaction plant market.• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.• To evaluate product pricing and trends in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.• To strategically profile leading players operating in SSLNG liquefaction plant market.Some of the major players operating in SSLNG liquefaction plant market are Wartsila Corporation & Chart Industries, Linde AG, Air Products & Chemicals Ltd., General Electric, Chiyoda Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Kosan Crisplant (MAKEEN Energy), etc.,The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of SSLNG Liquefaction plant manufacturers and suppliers globally.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, end users, and regional presence of all major SSLNG Liquefaction plant manufactures across the world.The analyst calculated Global SSLNG Liquefaction plant market size by using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for different types was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and these were externally validated through analyzing historical data of SSLNG Liquefaction plant market to arrive at the overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company website, company annual reports, press releases, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• SSLNG Liquefaction plant manufacturers, suppliers, EPC Contractors and end users

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to SSLNG Liquefaction plant

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as SSLNG Liquefaction plant manufacturers, EPC Contractors and policy makers. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global SSLNG Liquefaction plant market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Capacity:

o Up to 0.16 MTPA

o 0.17 – 0.33 MTPA

o 0.34 – 0.65 MTPA

o 0.65 – 1 MTPA

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in Global SSLNG liquefaction plant market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and EPC Contractors across the world.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Product Information

• Detailed analysis of new products in the market and their driving forces in the market.

