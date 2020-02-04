DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Staffing Market Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global staffing market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The staffing market is expected to increase due to rising GDP per capita, increasing temporary staffing penetration, a surge in the industrial production, growing millennial population, increasing outsourcing of HR activities, Globalization, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as an aging population, talent shortages, etc.



The global staffing market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some staffing market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the staffing market are the Adecco Group, Randstad, ManpowerGroup, Recruit Holdings, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global staffing market by value, by staffing type, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the staffing market, including the following regions: The US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, China, Australia, Switzerland, India, and RoW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US temporary staffing market by value, by segments, by sector, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global staffing market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Staffing: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Outsourcing Staffing Process to Recruitment Agencies

2.1.2 Process of Staffing

2.1.3 Importance of Staffing

2.2 Staffing Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Staffing Segmentation by Staffing Type

2.2.2 Temporary Staffing by Segments

2.2.3 Temporary Staffing Segmentation by Sector



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Staffing Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Staffing Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Staffing Market by Staffing Type (Temporary Staffing and place & Search)

3.1.3 Global Staffing Market by Region (The US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, China, Australia, Switzerland, India, and RoW)

3.2 Global Staffing Market: Staffing Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Temporary Staffing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Place & Search Staffing Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Staffing Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Staffing Market by Staffing Type (Temporary Staffing and Place & Search)

4.1.3 The US Temporary Staffing Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Temporary Staffing Market by Segments (Professional Staffing and Commercial Staffing)

4.1.5 The US Commercial Staffing Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Commercial Staffing Market by Sector (Industrial and Office/Clerical)

4.1.7 The US Office/Clerical Commercial Staffing Market by Value

4.1.8 The US Industrial Commercial Staffing Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Professional Staffing Market by Sector (IT, Healthcare, Engineering, Finance & Accounting and Others)

4.1.11 The US IT Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.12 The US Healthcare Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.13 The US Finance & Accounting Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.14 The US Engineering Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.15 The US Other Professional Staffing Market by Value

4.1.16 The US Place & Search Staffing Market by Value

4.2 Japan Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.3 UK Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.4 Germany Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.5 France Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.6 Netherlands Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.7 China Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.8 Australia Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.9 Switzerland Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.10 India Staffing Market: An Analysis

4.11 RoW Staffing Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.1.2 Increasing Temporary Staffing Penetration

5.1.3 Surge in the Industrial Production

5.1.4 Growing Millennial Population

5.1.5 Increasing Outsourcing of HR Activities

5.1.6 Globalization

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Aging Population

5.2.2 Talent Shortages

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Staffing

5.3.2 Rising Trend of Social Recruiting

5.3.3 Shift towards Digital Staffing Platform

5.3.4 Rise in Mobile Recruitment



6. Competitive Landscape



