Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry

Stain Resistant Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Water-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$139.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Water-Based will reach a market size of US$92.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$362.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands); APV Engineered Coatings (USA); Axalta Coating Systems (USA); BASF SE (Germany); Crypton LLC (USA); Dampney Company, Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); ICL Performance Products LP (USA); Liquid Glass Nanotech (United Kingdom); Nano-Tex, Inc. (USA); Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); PPG Industries, Inc. (USA); Rust-Oleum Corporation (USA); Teijin Ltd. (Japan); The Chemours Company (USA); The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA); Tokushiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)







STAIN RESISTANT COATINGS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Stain Resistant Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Water-Based (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Solvent-Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Stain Resistant Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Stain Resistant Coatings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Architectural Coatings (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Architectural Coatings (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Architectural Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Transportation (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: Textile Softeners and Repellents (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Textile Softeners and Repellents (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 15: Textile Softeners and Repellents (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Water-Based (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Water-Based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Water-Based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Solvent-Based (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Solvent-Based (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Solvent-Based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Water-Based (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Solvent-Based (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain

Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain

Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 44: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Water-Based (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Solvent-Based (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 64: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: German Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain

Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 83: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 134: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 143: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 144: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 154: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings MARKET Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings MARKET Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 176: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain

Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain

Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 182: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Stain Resistant Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 198: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Stain Resistant Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 201: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

APV ENGINEERED COATINGS

AKZO NOBEL NV

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

BASF SE

CRYPTON LLC

DAMPNEY COMPANY, INC.

DOWDUPONT

ICL PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS

LIQUID GLASS NANOTECH

NANO-TEX, INC.

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS

PPG INDUSTRIES

RUST-OLEUM CORPORATION

TEIJIN LTD.

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

TOKUSHIKI



V. CURATED RESEARCH

