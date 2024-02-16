Global Stair Lifts Business Report 2024-2030: Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth

The "Stair Lifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$968.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Curved segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
  • Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • An Introduction to Stair Lifts
  • Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook
  • Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market
  • Developed Regions Lead Global Market
  • Competition
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Key Brands
  • Stair Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling Better Mobility Drives Market
  • Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts
  • Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical Disabilities Propels Market Growth
  • Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
  • Osteoporosis: Factsheet
  • Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities & Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases
  • Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts
  • Obesity Statistics in Brief
  • Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Stair Lifts Market
  • Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
  • Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market
  • Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market
  • Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market
  • Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
  • Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth
  • Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured)

  • Abbey Home Elevator
  • Apex Lifts
  • Ascel Ascensores de Galicia
  • Ascensores Eguren SA
  • Daldoss Elevetronic SpA
  • Farma Srl
  • Innovative Lifts, Inc.
  • Kleemann SA
  • Multilift Commercial Pty., Ltd.
  • Behfakhr Elevator & Escalator Co.
  • Lothian Electric Machines Ltd.
  • Handicare Group AB
  • Garaventa Lift
  • Delaware Elevator, Inc.
  • Motion LP

