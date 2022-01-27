Global Starch Derivatives Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starch Derivatives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Starch Derivatives Market to Reach US$61.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starch Derivatives estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being fueled by increasing use of starch and its derivatives in diverse application sectors. The tightening regulations is further encouraging natural ingredients to be used by food and drinks, fermentation, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries.

At the same time, the paper and packaging sector is using starch-based adhesives in greater volumes, which is indirectly propelling demand for starch derivatives. Likewise, the trend for biodegradable and bio-based adhesives, and the associated need for tighter regulations for low-emission adhesives, would also be propelling growth of the market.

Another key factor is the growing consumer liking for convenience and ready-to-eat food and drinks, a global trend, that is contributing to growth in demand for starch derivatives. Rapid growth of the food processing industry and increasing demand for starch-based adhesives in industrial products including packaging are driving growth in the starch market.

Further, the growing consumer preference for energy and non-carbonated drinks, is also benefiting the starch derivatives market, as these drinks contain natural sweeteners, which again have starch derivatives are their key component. The market is also benefiting from strong increases in use of starch derivatives in textile weaving and finishing applications, and in glue and biofuels production.



Glucose Syrup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$38.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modified Starch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Starch Derivatives market. Glucose syrup is commonly used in a large number of confectionary items as doctoring agent owing to its ability to prevent crystallization. Liquid glucose syrup finds extensive used in the bakery products industry owing to its ability to add sweetness and bulk.

Modified starch segment is highly influenced by changing trends and needs of consumer food market. Modified starches are already being used in several food, bio-fuel, bio-plastic and industrial applications.



Hydrolysates Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Hydrolysates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

The Starch Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Demand for starch in Asia-Pacific countries stems from both non-food and food sectors. Strong economic growth, increasing employment opportunities and rising per-capita disposable incomes, particularly in China and India, are contributing to the robust growth in demand for food and non-food ingredients including starch.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Starch Derivatives Feel Impact of Threats Faced by Food Industry amid COVID-19

Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

Starch Derivatives: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Demand

Starch Production Scenario

Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)

BENEO GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Emsland Group

Graham Packaging Company

Ingredion, Inc.

Roquette

Tate & Lyle PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market

Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand in the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Role of Starch Derivatives in Dairy Products Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Products Influences Demand

Food & Beverage Industry Drives Growth in Modified Starch

Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch Market

Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to Paper Industry

Paper Industry Remains a Major Market for Industrial Starch

for Industrial Starch Recovery in Paper Industry after COVID-19 Shock Bodes Well for Starch Derivatives

Growing Preference for Fat-Free Food Products to Drive Growth

Modified Starch and Maltodextrins Show Potential as Efficient Fat Replacers

Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Starches

Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum

Maltodextrin : A Popular Starch Derivative

Modified Starch Remains a Prudent Choice for Pharmaceutical Applications

Key Applications of Starch in Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in the Pharma Industry Drives Momentum

Why Maltodextrin is Exuding Brilliant Radiance in Cosmetic & Skincare Applications?

Liquid Glucose: A Staple Option for Food & Beverage Applications

Maltodextrin Gains attention for Cost Effective Production of Animal Feed

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Additives Industry

Rising Demand for Liquid Glucose in Industrial Applications

Trend towards Natural Sweeteners to Drive Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Expanding Urban Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eibum

