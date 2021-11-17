Global Startup Data and Expert Insights from Oddup Now Available to Subscribers of Factiva, Dow Jones' Premium Research Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddup , the leading startup, investment and cryptocurrency ratings, and business insights provider, announced the availability of its insights research and analysis data to subscribers of Dow Jones' Factiva platform. As part of the relationship, users have access to a selection of Oddup's proprietary metrics and key insights from sector and market reports on startups worldwide. This move enables Factiva subscribers to monitor and analyze Oddup's data-driven trends in order to make more informed investment decisions.

"In today's increasingly competitive global business climate—where seconds lost in time-to-decision can win or lose a deal—having access to reliable, trustworthy real-time data and expert analysis are mission critical," said James Giancotti, Oddup co-founder and CEO. "Integration of our data and insights into Factiva significantly expands its private markets coverage and helps Dow Jones in its mission to offer the leading global business news and information platform for professionals."

Since its inception, Oddup's primary mission is to improve clients' exposure to potentially high reward investment opportunities. To that end, Oddup will offer its analysis-based intelligence through four sources on Factiva, covering global investment trends, geographic trends, recommended investment picks and startup city reports.

Oddup Co-Founder Jackie Lam said, "Oddup's primary goal as a data provider is to streamline and improve the investing process through high-quality products, services, insights and analysis." This added presence on Factiva is aimed at improving transparency and the quality of data available on startups and business data in various startup hubs around the world; allowing investors to gain a competitive advantage by immediately identifying emerging investment opportunities.

Lam continued, "Our presence on Factiva further strengthens Oddup's position as a market leader in the startup rating and data provider space. We look forward to sharing a long and successful business relationship with Dow Jones." In addition to Factiva, Oddup has strategic alliances with leading organizations including Refinitiv, Bloomberg and HDFC Bank, designed to empower investors and founders to discover and execute critical business decisions with confidence.

Currently, Oddup tracks entrepreneurial and investment activity across more than 300,000 companies, 63,000 investors,15 sectors and 30 territories. Oddup's combination of analyst viewpoints and industry-leading A.I. data algorithms are utilized daily to drive critical, real-time investment decisions.

About Oddup

Oddup is a premier provider of global, data-driven insights for the startup and cryptocurrency ecosystems. Its technology offerings provide startup, investor, sector and ecosystem data insights & analyses.

Leading management consultancies, corporates, data companies, startups and investors worldwide utilize Oddup's tools daily to obtain detailed analyses that make planning for expansion, mergers and acquisitions, deal origination, sales & marketing reach outs and varied types of investment easier and more efficient.

For more information, visit www.oddup.com

